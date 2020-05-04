Calcium Lactate Market Key Players and Growth Analysis with Forecast | 2024

Calcium lactate is a black or white crystalline salt of calcium, which is also known as Calcium 2-hydroxipropanoate. Calcium carbonate and lactic acid are the raw materials used for the manufacturing calcium lactate. Lactic acid displaces carbonate group from calcium carbonate hence procuring calcium lactate. Calcium is an important constituent of the human body, and is also the building material for bones and teeth. Calcium is required for the proper functioning of nerves, muscles and bones. In case of calcium deficiency, the body draws calcium from the bones hence weakening the bones. Hence maintaining appropriate calcium level in the body is of utmost importance. Calcium lactate is used as a calcium supplement and is used to treat and prevent calcium deficiency.

Food & beverages is the major end user industry of calcium lactate. Calcium lactate, the calcium supplement, is used as food additives. Cheese contains calcium lactate; the ageing variety of cheese is high in calcium lactate concentration. In cheese crystals, calcium lactate is present in the outer layer, along with other chemicals such as tyrocine and leucine. Calcium lactate is also present in baking power. Baking power is a leavening agent which is widely used in the food & beverage industry. Calcium lactate, present in baking powder, enhances the texture and volume of the baked goods. Calcium lactate is also added in small quantities in chewing gums, personal care products such as mouth washes and sugar free foods.

Calcium lactate helps to maintain the calcium content of teeth in these products. Calcium lactate is widely used in fruit preservatives as it keeps the fruit firm and fresh for a longer period. Pharmaceutical industry accounts for second largest demand for calcium lactate, where calcium lactate is a commonly used antacid. Presence of calcium, which is an alkaline metal, enhances neutralizes stomach acidity. Antacids are the most commonly used un-prescribed medicines owing to their effective results and low side effects. Calcium lactate is effective over a range of pH owing to which it is preferred as an antacid along with calcium carbonate, calcium bicarbonate and calcium hydroxide. Since calcium lactate can be absorbed in the body at various pH levels, it has medium bioavailability in the human body. Calcium lactate is widely used as a raw material for the preparation of calcium supplement drugs, which is used for the treatment of calcium deficiency. Calcium lactate drugs also help in nerve conduction and muscle contraction.

The market for calcium lactate is growing substantially owing to the fast growing pharmaceutical market. Global pharmaceutical industry, the major end user of calcium lactate after food & beverages, is valued more than US$ 900 Bn. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest as well as the fastest growing market for calcium lactate.. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India are some of the largest consumers of calcium lactate. The pharmaceutical industry in these economies is developing steadily due to which these two countries are the largest exporters of calcium lactate.

Growing food processing industry in South Asian countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar and Taiwan is also driving the demand for calcium lactate. North America accounts for the second largest market for calcium lactate owing to the well organized pharmaceutical industry and presence of international drug manufacturers such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnsons. U.S. is the largest market for calcium lactate in the world.

Despite the economic slowdown in Europe the demand for calcium lactate is increasing. The enhancing demand for calcium lactate in Europe is primarily because of the presence of pharmaceutical product manufacturing nations such as Belgium, Germany, and Italy. Moreover the increase in the consumption of fast food is increasing the calcium deficiency among people which in turn is driving the global demand for calcium supplements such as calcium lactate. The demand for calcium lactate is considerable slow in Rest of the World due to the absence of pharmaceutical product manufactures. However the demand for this product is anticipated to increase owing to the development of food processing industry in the Latin American and Middle Eastern Countries.

Alfa Chemical Corporation, Wego Chemicals & Minerals Corp., Haviland Enterprises, Inc. and Action Labs Inc. are some of the manufacturers of calcium lactate.

