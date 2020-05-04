Corn Sheller Market: Rise in Demand for Animal Feed and Increase in Global Production of Corn to Boost Sale of Corn Shellers

Corn sheller or maize sheller is an equipment or device used to shell corn or maize kernel. This equipment can either be operated manually or electrically with an induction motor. Corn shellers are generally powered by engines, tractors, electric motors, or hand cranks. A maize cob is fed into a corn sheller. The cob is pulled between two toothed shellers, which are generally made of metal. The toothed shellers spin in opposite direction. The teeth of the sheller removes the corn kernels from the cob until there are no kernels left in a maize cob. The cob is then ejected out.

Global Corn Sheller Market: Competition Landscape

Cimbria

Cimbria is one of the global manufacturers of machines for processing, handling, and storing of grains and seeds. Established in 1947 in Denmark, the company’s product portfolio consists of maize sheller or corn sheller that is used for gently removing husked corn seeds. The capacity of the machine stands at 20 tons per hour. Other seed processing equipment sold by the company are screen cleaners, gravity separator, indented cylinder separator, cylindrical grader, destoner, roto cleaner, drum scalpers, centricoater, continuous coater, jog conveyor dryer, brush machine, velvet roller, de-awner, belt sorter, aspirator, green coffee processing machines, etc. In June 2016, Cimbria was acquired by AGCO Corporation, a global agriculture company.

To Get Glimpse of what our Report offers, Ask for a Report Brochure

NEWEEK

Established in 2010, Neweek is an agriculture equipment company based in China. The company’s product portfolio consists of manual corn sheller, electric corn sheller, corn peeler and sheller, peanut shelling machine, sunflower seed shelling machine, rice and wheat thresher, manual coffee pulper, dry coffee bean huller, chestnut sheller, almond peeling machine, peanut picker, large sunflower seed shelling machine, pecan/walnut sheller, etc. It also sells animal feed machines, planter & harvester, etc.

SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD

Saro Agro Industrial Ltd. is an agriculture equipment family-owned company formed in 1940 in Zambia by the Oza family. The company’s product portfolio includes maize shellers, maize shellers with plastic hand, maize shellers with three legs, groundnut shellers, ploughs, cultivators, harrows, sprayers, cutters, tractors, sprayers, soil preparation equipment, planters, pumps, sprinkler irrigation system, water meters, center pivot irrigation, drip irrigation systems, harvesting & threshing equipment, solar equipment, and gensets. It also provides services such as installation, repair and maintenance, and emergency services.

Global Corn Sheller Market: Dynamics

Rise in Demand for Animal Feed and Increase in Global Production of Corn to Boost Sale of Corn Shellers

After the harvest, cereals such as maize must be shelled for final consumption. Increase in number of harvested maize cobs is driving the demand for corn shellers. Production of maize is anticipated to rise across the globe in the near future. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Chins is estimated to account for the largest increase in maize or corn production. The country is projected to be followed by Brazil, the U.S., the U.K. and Argentina, respectively. Demand for animal feed has been rising across the globe. This is boosting the production of maize, thereby propelling the demand for corn shellers.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report

[wp-rss-aggregator]