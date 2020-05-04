Diisopropyl Naphthelene Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2024

Diisopropyl Naphthalene Market: Overview

Diisopropyl naphthalene is a chemical used as an additive in pesticides to inhibit the sprouting of potatoes during their storage. The structure of diisopropyl naphthelene is similar to other plant growth regulators. Diisopropyl naphthelene is a clear yellowish brown liquid with faint sweet odor. It is insoluble in water and is a strong oxidizing agent. Vigorous explosive reactions might take place when it comes into contact with aromatic liquids. Exposure of diisopropyl naphthalene to eyes may cause eye irritation. When sprouts start growing from the potatoes, the starch present in the potatoes converts into sugar.

This makes potatoes unhealthy to eat. The potatoes also darken during frying. This is unacceptable in the food processing industry. Furthermore, consumption of sprouted potatoes may cause potato plant poisoning and may lead to diseases such as diarrhea, vomiting, and stomachache. Effective sprout inhibition is a major factor of managing stored potato quality. If proper sprout control is not maintained, considerable reduction to tuber quality will occur, and the ability to store for extended periods of time is diminished. On a small scale, sprout control is carried out by storing potatoes in cold temperature (380 F to 420 F). Potatoes sprout when they are stored in high temperature and moist environment. The other names of diisopropyl naphthalene are 2,6-Diisopropyl Naphthalene and Naphthalene,2,6-bis(1-methylethyl-).

Diisopropyl naphthalene is applied directly to potatoes via conventional aerosol units or duct systems. It is sprayed only once and the potatoes are then kept stored for 30 days before their commercialization. Timing of application is critical with the sprout suppressants. These sprout suppressants are most effective when applied at peeping, or before sprouts are one-eighth of an inch long. Delay of application may result in sprout suppression failure.

Diisopropyl Naphthalene Market: Key Segmenta

The diisopropyl naphthalene market can be segregated in terms of end-user application in potato warehousing. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to hold major share of the diisopropyl naphthalene market due to the high demand for potatoes in China, India, and Germany.

In terms of region, the diisopropyl naphthalene market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for dominant share of the diisopropyl naphthalene market due to high consumption of potatoes in China and India. Europe is also anticipated to constitute key share of the diisopropyl naphthalene market owing to large scale production of potatoes in Germany, France, and the U.K. Increase in consumer awareness about the presence of glycoalkaloids in sprouts – glycoalkaloids can cause adverse health effects such as vomiting and nausea – is estimated to drive the diisopropyl naphthalene market during the forecast period.

Diisopropyl Naphthalene Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the diisopropyl naphthalene market are Bide Pharmatech Limited, Industrial Ventilation Inc., Finetech Industry Limited, Biosynth, Angene Chemical, Glentham Lifesciences Limited, A&J Pharmtech Co. Ltd., and TCI (Tokyo Chemical Industry).

