FERMENTED TEA MARKET: SCOPE, APPLICATIONS AND GROWTH FRAMEWORK 2027

Fermented tea Market Introduction:

Fermented tea is often called dark tea which is different from black tea. The process of making this kind of tea involves secondary fermentation process. The fermented tea or the dark tea leaves undergoes aging in the presence of bacteria which changes its aroma, taste and appearance. The process can take months and even years to define a specific class of post fermented tea. Different varieties of tea are popular in the region of production, China produces the most popular of them such as Pu-erh cha, Fu Zhuan cha and Liu An cha. Other producing regions include Japan, Myanmar, Thailand and southern Yunnan. Due to its complex production process the market for post fermented teas is highly valued and can fetch high prices depending on the variety of fermented tea.

Fermented tea Market Segmentation:

The global fermented tea market is segmented on the basis of its product type, and region. Based on the product type fermented tea is segmented as: Piled teas, Toyama kurocha and other fermented teas. The piled teas is the Chinese variety of fermented tea, whereas the toyama is the Japanese variety produced by fermentation with naturally occurring fungus under dry conditions. The other fermented teas include varieties from Thailand, Japan and Korea.

Fermented tea Market Regional Outlook:

The post-fermented is highly popular in the regions of Asia Pacific, specifically China, Japan, Korea and south East Asian countries. The demand for the Asian tea has generally been high in Western Europe as well as in North America. Considering the rise of fitness and health craze among consumers in these region, the sales of different varieties of tea has picked up in the recent past. The benefits pertaining to the use of post fermented tea has attracted many consumers and is gaining traction among consumers through the globe. On the basis of regions, the global fermented tea market is segmented as following key regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan Middle East and Africa.

Fermented tea Market Drivers and Trends:

In the recent past, due to hectic schedule and changing lifestyle patterns, there is a steady increase in incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. Thus, consumers are taking preventive measures for reducing effects of lifestyle diseases. Demand for fermented tea is increasing owing to its properties such as high content of anti-oxidants. Marketers calming effects such as higher antioxidants content in a single cup of fermented tea and thus increasing consumer perception towards post-fermented tea. The increasing number of people spending time on activities which do not involve physical actions like; watching TV, working on computer etc. has led to shift towards consumption of healthy food and further pushed the demand as a need for a healthy alternative as a stress reliever. This is where the fermented tea has been trending, consumers’ inclination towards convenient health products to match the lifestyle has supplemented the growth of fermented tea market.

Increasing number of quick service restaurants and café owing to demand from millennial population and increasing disposable income has created healthy trends in the eating and drinking heath food outside. Companies are focusing on offering fermented tea in such cafes and restaurants in order to increase value and volume sales. Furthermore the global marketing of weight healthy tea has been widely popularizes in the social media and Internet usage has been increasing at a faster pace. The International Telecommunication Union estimated that almost of half of the world population would be online by the end of this year. Owing to this factor, retailers, manufacturers, or producers have been offerings products online to sell or promote their product and services. As a result, the consumers can, not only easily access these products but, can also gain insights about the products such as source, manufacturer, distributor etc. This is driving a positive growth in the sales of post-fermented tea.

Fermented tea Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global fermented tea market includes; Menghai Tea Factory, Liming Tea Factory, Kunming Tea Factory, Buddha Teas among others.

