Food Antioxidants Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barentz, BASF SE, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Eastman Chemical Company

The Food Antioxidants Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Food Antioxidants market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Antioxidants are the components produced in the body and are also found in various types of food. They help to defend the cells in the human body from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals by neutralizing them. Dietary food compounds, such as the phytochemicals in plants, are believed to have greater antioxidant effects than vitamins or minerals. Antioxidants include many food-based substances such as carotenoids like beta-carotene, lycopene and vitamin C. Antioxidant sources such as antioxidant foods, herbs, spices and teas, reduce the effects of free radicals, which plays a significant role in disease formation.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Food Antioxidants market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Barentz

3. BASF SE

4. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

5. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

6. Eastman Chemical Company

7. Frutarom Group

8. Kalsec Inc.

9. Kemin Industries, Inc.

10. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The global food antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source and application. Based on type, the global food antioxidants market is divided into, synthetic food antioxidants and natural food antioxidants. The synthetic food antioxidants segment is further bifurcated into, Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), Tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) and Propyl Gallate. Likewise, the natural food antioxidants segment is divided into, vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids and rosemary extract. Based on form, the global food antioxidants market is categorized into, dry and liquid. On the basis of source, the global food antioxidants market is segmented into, fruits & vegetables, oils, nuts & seeds, spices & herbs, petroleum and gallic acid. By application, the market is segment into, fats & oils, snacks & dairy, meat products, beverages, bakery & confectionery, seafood and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Food Antioxidants industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Food Antioxidants Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Food Antioxidants market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Food Antioxidants Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

