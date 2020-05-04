Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2024

The packaging industry is the largest consumer of these products and is projected to be valued at over USD 25,000 million by the end of-2024. The automotive & transportation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Generally, the automotive and aerospace businesses are amongst the main consumers of aluminum rolled products, wherein the request for aluminum flat-rolled products is cumulative due to the tall strength-to-weight ratio, high acceptance to dangerous temperatures, and energy competence accessible by aluminum. Furthermore, its ability to be used frequently, makes it a good excellent as manufacturers pursue sustainability initiatives, thus favoring the product demand. The building & construction industry is projected to be a lucrative market for aluminum flat-rolled product manufacturers. Aluminum flat-rolled products are widely used in the construction of commercial buildings, as they allow to build complex shapes on long continuous pieces, and they can be exploited for numerous different construction materials. Packaging industry is the other lucrative market for aluminum flat-rolled products, the coil sheet and can stock products are widely used for manufacturing packaging foils and beverage cans respectively. Aluminum rolling is one of the prime methods of converting cast aluminum slab from the smelters and wrought re-melts into a usable industrial form such as plates, sheets, strip, or foil. The flat-rolled products are produced by reducing a preheated aluminum slab via successive passes between paired, flat-surfaced steel rolls to attain the desired final thickness. The lightweight, high strength, and durability of the aluminum make rolled aluminum as one of the most versatile materials available for major industries such as packaging, transportation, and building and construction. Hot rolling and cold rolling are the methods used in the manufacturing of flat-rolled aluminum products.

List of major players operating in the Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products market are ceramic fiber paper manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products market are companies like UACJ Corporation(Japan), Alcoa Corporation(US), Constellium(The Netherlands), Norsk Hydro ASA(Norway), Aluminum Corporation of China(Chalco)(China), Arconic(US), NALCO(India), Hindalco Industries Limited(India), Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminum Industry S.A.(Greece), JW Aluminum(US), and NALCO(India) among others.

Major segments covered in the Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market report include:

The Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market has been segmented by product Type, by End-Use Industry and by region. These products comprise a mixture of different mechanical properties that ensure the ability of the facade to resist pressure imparted due to the wind, the weight of other components, and the capacity to accommodate possible structural movements. The growth of these industries across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, is probable to favor the market growth in the years to follow. The prominent growth driver for the global aluminum flat-rolled products market is the increasing demand for these products in the packaging and automotive businesses. The increasing consumption of aluminum flat-rolled goods in the packaging sector owing to the growing use of flexible foil-based packaging in the food & beverage industry is the prominent factor expected to drive the global market growth. In addition, the demand for aluminum foils in medical packaging is gaining impetus and is expected to contribute to the growth of the global market in the coming years. Similarly, the increasing demand for aluminum flat-rolled products in the automotive industry to manufacture lightweight fuel-effectual automobiles is also expected to increase the growth of the global marketplace.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



