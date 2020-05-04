Global Counter-UAS Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2024

The Global Counter-UAS Market is forecast to account for USD 2,235.1 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 28.50% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The growth of the market in North America is driven by factors such as high military spending and technological advancements in the region. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US was the biggest spender on the military. The country more investment from USD 596 billion in the year 2015 to USD 610 billion in the year 2017. Increasing investments by the US Department of Defense (DoD) on developing counter-UAS systems, in the recent years, have substantially fueled the demand for these systems. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers such as the Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and the Raytheon Company is driving the market growth in the US. In Canada, escalating investments by the Canadian government in the counter-UAS technology for military and commercial applications are stimulating market growth in the country.

Boeing (US), Saab AB (Sweden), IAI (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Raytheon Company (US), DroneDefence (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Thales Group (France), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel), HENSOLDT (Germany), ASELSAN AS (Turkey), Babcock International Group PLC (UK), Black Sage (US), BSS Holland BV (Netherlands), Cobham Antenna Systems (UK), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Leonardo SpA (Italy), and Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), DRONESHIELD (US), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd (UK) are some of the major players in the global counter-UAS market.

The global counter-UAS market has been segmented by technology, by platform, by the system, by end use, by application and by region. By Technology the market has been segmented into Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, and Electronic Systems. By Platform The global counter-UAS market has been segmented into Air, Ground, and Naval. By System Configuration the market has been segmented into Portable, Vehicle-Mounted, Standalone. By End Use the market has been segmented into Military and Defense, Commercial, and Homeland Security. By Application the global counter-UAS market has been segmented into Detection (Radar, RF Scanners, EO/IR, and Acoustic System) and Interdiction (Jammers, Spoofing, Laser, and Nets)

