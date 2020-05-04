Global Digital Map Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecasts 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Digital Map Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Digital Map Market: Overview

This comprehensive report Digital Map Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026 by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides growth forecast for the digital map market at the global and regional level. In terms of region, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services that play a key role in the expansion of the digital map between 2018 and 2026. It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the digital map market during the forecast period.

Global Digital Map Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global digital map market, broadly segmented by based on type into software solutions, map (data), and services and in terms of by application into indoor navigation/positioning and outdoor maps. Further, the report provides a detailed breakdown of the digital map market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.

The report highlights the competitive scenario within the digital map market, ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights into the digital map market are a result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

The market in North America has been segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe has been analyzed across France, Germany, the U.K., and the Rest of Europe. The digital map market in Asia Pacific has also been segmented at the country level into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa region covers GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and the Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the digital map market along with types and applications of digital maps.

Global Digital Map Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to for developing a preliminary understanding of the market.

Global Digital Map Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global digital map market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the digital map market are HERE Technologies, Autonavi Software Co. Ltd., Navinfo Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., INRIX Inc., TomTom NV , Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), and Google Inc. among others.

The digital map market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Map Market

By Type

Software Solutions Web-based Desktop Mobile App

Maps (data)

Services

By Application

Indoor Navigation/Positioning Airports Retail Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Health Care Facilities Others (Educational Institutes, Museums, Other Commercial Buildings)

Outdoor Maps Automotive Mobile & Internet Government & Utilities Real Estate/Construction

Others (Energy & Mining, Agriculture, etc.)

Digital Map Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

