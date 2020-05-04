Global Educational Toy Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Educational Toy market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Educational Toy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.

The top three brand owner are LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro. Each of sales respectively with global revenue market share as 22%, 8% and 6% in 2018.

The global Educational Toy market is valued at 26730 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 45780 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Educational Toy volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Educational Toy market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan(China) etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Educational Toy market is segmented into

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Other Type

The segment of other type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 43%.

Segment by Application

Infant/Preschool Toys

Age 6-8

Age 9-11

Other

The age 6-8 holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 44% of the market share.

Global Educational Toy Market: Regional Analysis

The Educational Toy market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Educational Toy market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Educational Toy Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Educational Toy market include:

LEGO

Mattel

Hasbro

Bandai

TAKARA TOMY

Gigotoys

MGA Enternment

Melissa & Doug

Simba – Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

PLAYMOBIL

Ravensburger

Vtech

Leapfrog

Spin Master

MindWare

Safari

BanBao

Qunxing

Goldlok Toys

Osmo

