Global Outdoor Watch Market Research Report 2020

Global Outdoor Watch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Outdoor watch is the one that can be worn in various sports and features one or multiple functions to meet the requirements of professional sports. It can offer your detailed data about environment during exercise, so it has great assistant and guidance meaning for outdoor enthusiasts.To be more exact, outdoor watches are not only is a watch, more like a hi-tech equipment.

The outdoor watch is waterproof, shockproof, anti-shock and anti-friction, besides, it can measure pressure, height, heart rate and direction. Moreover, it probably has other value-added functions such as Tide Graph Display, computer operation, GPS and other emerging capabilities. The current popular outdoor sport watches are made of excellent stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, rubber, carbon fiber, or ceramic alloys. Selecting sport watch with different material can display the wearers’ unique personality.

With the development of the smartwatch in recent years, it is difficult to define the outdoor watch (also call sport watch).More and more smartwatch have the function of traditional outdoor watch.

At present, in developed countries, the outdoor watch industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s famous enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese outdoor watch production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

The global Outdoor Watch market is valued at 40060 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 103770 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Outdoor Watch volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor Watch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Outdoor Watch market is segmented into

Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement

Segment by Application

Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

Global Outdoor Watch Market: Regional Analysis

The Outdoor Watch market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Outdoor Watch market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Outdoor Watch Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Outdoor Watch market include:

Swatch Group

Rolex

Suunto

Casio

Seiko

Garmin

LUMINOX

Fossil

Citizen

Chopard

Movado Group

TIMEX

NOMOS Glashütte

Ezon

Apple

Samsung

Pebble

Huawei

Sony

LG

Fitbit

