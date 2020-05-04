Global Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.0% during the forecast period. China held the largest market share by value in 2018 and is likely to display the uppermost CAGR of around 7.5% during the said forecast period.

Though, the availability of low-cost alternatives is a major restrictive issue to the growth of the global pitch-based carbon fiber market during the forecast period. In May 2019, SGL Carbon and UK’s National Composites Centre(NCC) have entered into a partnership to jointly foster future complex technologies for various applications in the aerospace, transportation, and oil & gas sectors. SGL is focused on the upgrading of material utilized for primary and inferior structure components. The strands can be perverse together like yarn and can be woven composed to form a cloth. When woven carbon fiber is armored with a polymer, a complex is formed, owing to the brilliant properties of carbon fiber such as strength-to-weight ratio, low thermal expansion, and chemical confrontation. These materials find applications in various end-use industries such as wind energy, aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & leisure, and construction respectively.

The proposed spectators in the Global Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market are Pitch-based carbon fiber manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market are companies like Cytec Industries, Inc.(US), Hexal Corporation(US), Hyosung Corporation(South Korea), SGL Carbon(Germany), Teijin Limited(Japan), Toray Industries Inc(Japan), DowAksa(Georgia), OJSC �SvetlogorskKhimvolokno�(Belarus), Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd(Japan) and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation(Japan).

The Global Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market has been segmented by type, by application and by region. The application segments analyzed under the scope of the global pitch-based carbon fiber market are aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, sports & leisure, construction, and others. Among these, the aerospace segment accounted for the largest share of the global pitch-based carbon fiber market in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of around 7.00% to reach to USD 55,599.2 thousand by the end of-2023. The market growth can be attributed to the expanding aerospace and defense industry with increased government expenditure in defense equipment. The wind energy segment accounted for the second-largest share and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.5% during the review period. The automotive and building segments are expected to register substantial CAGRs on version of increasing demand for lightweight materials to reduce carbon releases. The Global Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.38% to reach around USD 104,337.2 Thousand by the end of-2023. In November 2018, DowAksa with STRUCTeam Ltd, joined PULLWind Consortium. This association will propose the leading wind blade producers to admission turnkey solutions for pultruded spar caps while cumulative the use of carbon fiber for manufacturing wind turbine blades.In October 2018, Hexal opened a plant at Les Roches-Roussillon Chemicals Industry Platform in Is�re, France. This 37-acre facility is expected to meet the rising claim for carbon fiber composites. The global pitch-based carbon fiber market, by type, has been segmented into composite and non-composite. The composite segment settled for around 94.4% share of the global pitch-based carbon fiber market and is probable to exhibit a CAGR of over 6.5% during the review period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for carbon fiber-reinforced composites in several end-use productions. The non-composite segment is likely to roll a CAGR of around 4.0% during the assessment period.

