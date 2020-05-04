Global Robotics Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The Global Robotics Market is expected to increase at 28.51% CAGR, registering significant growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 42,654.1 million in the year 2018; it is expected to reach USD 181028.6 million by 2024, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Growth in industrial robotics and developing artificial intelligence technology are factors expected to drive the global robotics market during the forecast period. Though, high early cost and technical complexities are expected to curb market growth during the forecast period. Further, rising demand for entertainment robots in retail for customer involvement is expected to act as an option for players in the global robotics market during the forecast period. Robotics technology, in collaboration with artificial intelligence, human-machine interface, and the Internet of Things (IoT) help the manufacturers to meet these challenges. Among all the sectors and industries serviced by robots, industrial robotics has registered the highest rate of adoption. The major objective fulfilled by industrial robots is performing the excess manufacturing processes and operations in real-time with high accuracy and reliable implementation.

List of major players operating in the Robotics market include:

BOSTON DYNAMICS (US), iROBOT Corporation (US), Heavy Industries, Ltd. (China), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Northrop Grumman Corporation(US), Omron Corporation(Japan), FANUC CORPORATION(Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation(Japan), and Denso Corporation (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp (Japan), Kawasaki, Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players of global robotics market. Some of the key developments took place in April 2019, January 2019, In October 2018, In June 2018 and In February 2018. ABB partnered with Dassault Syst�mes to provide a digital twin created using 3DEXPERIENCE platform from the latter. This partnership allows customers to optimize its operations in a fully digital way, including design, build, operate, and maintenance phases of operations. This uses ABB’s IRB 6700 robot in April 2019. KUKA launched a new generation of the KR QUANTEC series. This has been increasing flexibility, lowered operating costs, and reduced delivery times, in January 2019. Omron launched TM series joint robot to activate an innovative manufacturing environment where humans and machines work in collaboration, in October 2018. Sony Corporation entered into an agreement with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to collaborate for conducting artificial intelligence and robotics research. This collaboration is expected to focus on optimizing food preparation, cooking, and delivery in June 2018. FANUC acquired Robotics Inc., which is involved in the development, manufacturing, sales and other activities regarding CORO, which can take different positions and has a wide motion range, and minimal interference with its surroundings in February 2018.

Major segments covered in the Robotics Market report include:

Robotics Market Research has been segmented by type, by mobility, by end user and by region. By type the Robotics Market has been divided into SCARA, Cartesian, Articulated, Cylindrical, and Parallel. By Mobility the robotics market has been segmented into Mobile Robotics and Fixed Robotics. Based on End User the robotics market has been segmented into Medical, Entertainment, Field, Logistics, Defense, Public Safety, Manufacturing, and Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

