Global Telehealth Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The Global Telehealth Market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.74% to reach 16,173.8 Million by 2024. According to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the rise in geriatric population, and the shortage of physicians are the major drivers driving the market growth. Nevertheless, privacy and security concerns and strict government rules for telehealth services could hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Thus, high incidence of such diseases are estimated to be driving market growth during the forecast period. The web/cloud-based segment held a large share due to the wide preferability, whereas the on-premise segment is projected to be the fastest-growing due to the increasing awareness among hospital management. The radiology segment held a major share owing to the increased use of telehealth technology in the radiology field, whereas the cardiology segment predicted the fastest growing owing to the rise in cardiovascular diseases. Hospitals and clinics segment held a major share due to the increasing number of hospitals employing the use of telehealth software, whereas the diagnostic clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing propensity to telehealth services.

The worldwide Telehealth market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

List of major players operating in the Telehealth market include:

The proposed spectators in Global Telehealth Market are coke manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in Global Telehealth Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers are Pharmaceutical companies, Research & development organizations and academic institutes. Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Dialogue (Canada), Maple (Canada), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), and Livecare Health (Canada), Honeywell International Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), American Well (US), GlobalMed (US), Care Innovations LLC (US), InTouch Technologies Inc. (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Right Health (Canada) are some of the major players in the global telehealth market. Some of the key strategies followed by players operating in the global telehealth market were innovating, product development, and procurement & mergers. American Well launched the American Well 760 Cart, which allows acute care teams at health systems to bring remote experts into the room. The new cart was designed for health systems running telehealth on American Well’s software or an existing Cisco infrastructure in January 2019, Boston Children’s Hospital, a part of Boston Scientific Corporation and 2nd.MD, a telehealth start-up, initiated a strategic partnership focused on pediatric telemedicine. The alliance relied on 2nd.MD’s technology and employer and health plan network to give patients virtual access to doctors in November 2018, Allscripts signed the final contract and the acquired Practice Fusion in January 2018.

Major segments covered in the Telehealth Market report include:

Global Telehealth Market has been segmented by Component, Mode of Delivery, by Application, by Region. By component the market has been segmented into Services (categorized into Remote Monitoring, Real-Time Interactions and Store-and-Forward Consultations, Hardware), Monitoring Devices (sub-categorized into Stationary and Wearable), Medical Peripherals ( subcategorized into Blood Pressure Monitors, ECG Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Blood Glucose Meters, Peak Flow Meters, Otoscopes and Others) and Software ( that has been subcategorized into Integrated Software and Standalone Software). Based on Mode of Delivery the Global Telehealth Market has been segmented into Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise.

