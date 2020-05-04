HEMP JUICE MARKET: HIGHLIGHTS KEY BUSINESS PRIORITIES IN ORDER TO ASSIST COMPANIES

Hemp Juice Market: Introduction

Hemp is a type of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial purposes. It is grown for its various healing and nutritional properties. Majority of the hemp juice manufacturers are using specialized low-speed juicers to extract the juice. This low speed juicing preserves the cellular structure of the plant, eliminates oxidation preserving the precious enzymes and nutrients. Through this modern juicing techniques, they preserve all nutrients which hemp can offer. Hemp juice is extracted from the leaves and upper part of the hemp plant. Hemp juice is a functional food as its consumption have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition. It contains the full spectrum of essential nutrients and the additional benefit of high quantities of Cannabidiol acid. This acid is an essential amino acid that contains strong anti-oxidants which help to improve and restore the healthy balance in our body. Hemp juice is primarily used as a healthy and refreshing beverage and can make unique and delicious dishes by adding it as an ingredient in different foods. It is frozen immediately to maintain the living enzymes, organics, and nutrients. Hemp juice consumption doesn’t lead to any side effects. It acts as a strong nutritional agent that will helps the body to regenerate, recover and perform at an increased level which has gathered an increasing attention to the hemp juice among the health-conscious consumers and is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Hemp Juice Market: Dynamics

With the increasing stress and speed of modern life, our body strives for energy and revitalization. On consumption, hemp juice leads to improve the well-being and restores or regenerate the healthy lifestyle among individuals. This can act as a major factor towards the growth of hemp juice market. Another factor towards the growth of hemp juice market is that it can boost the immune system due to the presence of anti-oxidants, rises the energy levels, improves overall health and provides the strong blend of omega acids, vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. Moreover, it helps in reduction of tiredness and fatigue, helps in easy digestion, normalizing sleep patterns, and also contributes to the maintenance of bone, teeth, hair, nails, skin, and vision. This is expected to act as a major driving factor which is fueling the growth of hemp juice market. However, strict rules and regulations imposed by government regulatory bodies had translated into increased production cost and resulted in an increased retail end price of the hemp juice which is anticipated to hamper the growth of hemp juice market over the forecast period.

Hemp Juice Market: Segmentation

Hemp juice market can be segmented on the basis of nature, form, end use, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the hemp juice market, can be segmented into organic and conventional. By form, hemp juice market can be segmented into powder, and liquid. On the basis of end use, hemp juice market can be segmented into household and commercial. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the hemp juice market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online retailers, and others.

Hemp Juice Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, hemp juice market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific. On analyzing the hemp juice market at the global level, Europe is expected to have the significant growth followed by North America due to high traction of hemp juice and increased health consciousness among the consumers. While, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future owing to various health benefits.

Hemp Juice Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in chardonnay market include Sana Hemp Juice, Cloud 9 Hemp, Blue Moon Hemp Co., Portland juice co., Hemp CBD Ltd., HANOJU Deutschland GmbH, Palmetto Harmony ltd., and other regional players.

