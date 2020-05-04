Inflatable Toys Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Industry Outlook 2026

Inflatable toys are an irresistible temptation especially for small children. Today a large number of people have started using inflatable toys as they have an array of advantages over the conventional toys. The material used in the manufacturing of inflatable toys is hardened polyvinyl carbonate which has extreme strength and elasticity. It is because of its elasticity quality that inflatable toys can withstand heavy pressure blowing within the object. Inflatable toys are available in a variety of colors and design. Nowadays, manufacturers are also using alternate materials such as thermoplastic polyurethane, which is biodegradable and can be easily recycled. Customization is also possible with inflatable toys, ranging from the color of the stitches and zips, to the size of the toys. Usually inflatable toy comes with a maintenance kit and a pump to inflate or deflate the product. Once inflated, inflatable toys can remain in use until the air is vacuumed out. Battery-operated inflatable toys allow the electric pump to pump air in them and also deflate them when required. This helps to avoid the risk of tearing a hole into it. For all inflatable toys such as slides and bounce houses, water-proof and fire-resistant PVC tarpaulin is used to provide safety. Colorful and attractive inflatable toys are a good option for kids as they do not have any pointy ends.

The inflatable toys market is growing rapidly due to the rapid acceptance of the product across the globe, especially for outdoor leisure activities. Manufacturers are also trying to increase their marketing expenditure to raise awareness about their products among consumers. Due to their highly durable quality, light weight, and possibility of easy inflation/deflation, inflatable toys last for a longer period of time. Furthermore, they do not need electric supply, and hence, involves very less maintenance costs. Owing to these features, inflatable toys are gaining popularity among parents as well, and are carried along with during outdoor vacations. However, inflatable toys involve the risk of flipping or choking children when used in the water. Thus for safety purpose, they should always be used for playing in the close supervision of adults. In order to overcome these, manufacturers can provide warning labels or directions for use on the packaging of the product.

The global inflatable toys market can be segmented on the basis of product type, category, age, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the inflatable toys market can be categorized into pool toys, bouncers & playhouses, floats, play centers, animals, cars, sprayers, water rollers, and others. In terms of category, the global inflatable toys market can be bifurcated into outdoor toys and indoor toys. Based on age, the inflatable toys market can be divided into 1 to 5 years, 6 to 11 years, and 12+ years. The end-user segment of the global inflatable toys market comprises commercial and residential segments. In terms of distribution channel, the inflatable toys market can be segmented into online channel and offline channel. The online segment can be further classified into third party and company website. The offline segment can be further split into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. On the basis of geography, the global inflatable toys market can be classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Europe (the U.K, France, and Germany), North America (the U.S and Canada), South America (Brazil), and Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa).

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59967

A large number of new companies are entering the buyer-friendly inflatable toys market. They are competing against each on parameters such as service portfolio, government licensing, product pricing, and safety measures. Many of them are using social websites, media sites, and magazines to increase connect and personalization of these products in the global market. Major players operating in the global inflatable toys market include Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp., BigMouth Inc., Intex Marketing Ltd., Funboy, and Happy Inflatable Co.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

[wp-rss-aggregator]