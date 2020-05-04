Mastic Sealant Market :Wacker Chemie AG, H.B. Fuller, Mapei U.K. Ltd, ADCO Global, Inc., and Bostik Philippines Inc.

Mastic Sealant Market: Overview

Mastic is a liquid sealant that is flexible and protects surfaces after drying. Mastic sealant can easily adhere to different materials such as glass, concrete, aluminum, wood, duct board, marble, and steel and can maintain a durable bond for long time. It has a wide range of use that includes connecting windows and other structures in residential areas to filling cracks in different masonry works. Moreover, mastic sealant is also applicable in brick structure, roofing, and cars as well to keep them clean.

There are multiple segments of mastic sealant market based on oil, sanitary grade, silicone, glazing silicone, acrylic, rubber, polyurethane, high temperature, and caulk. All the segments have their respective uses in different sectors. Of all the mentioned mastic sealant segments, rubber based mastic sealant market is expected to be on the rise in the coming years because of its high tensile strength, adhesion and high workability. It is expected to drive the growth of the global mastic sealant market.

Mastic sealants are now utilized in various applications such as construction, automotive, and furniture. Material insolubility, anti-corrosion properties, and quick penetration of substrates are some of the prominent properties that are expected to be of significant help in the progress trajectory of the global mastic sealant market. Several manufacturers are trying to come up with new formulas for producing mastic sealants that will provide better workability even while using it in applications that entail severe joint movements.

Furthermore, mastic sealant is used in roofing, brick structures, and even cars and boats to keep them dust-free. It is waterproof and highly resistant to low and high temperatures due to the presence of ultraviolet (UV) inhibitors. Additionally, mastic sealant works well with metals; it usually does not corrode them over time. Mastic sealant is also used in load-bearing walls and ceiling applications.

Based on type, the market for mastic sealant can be segmented into oil based mastic sealant, silicone sanitary grade, glazing silicone, rubber based, acrylic, caulk, polyurethane, and high temperature based. Oil based mastic sealant remains fluid under a fast forming skin and can be painted even if being allowed to dry. Silicone sanitary grade type sealant, which consists of a long chain of polymer, is used to seal bath or basin areas. Glazing silicon is employed to seal nonporous substrates. Rubber based sealant is used to seal cracks in flat roofs and gutters. Thus, it can be employed in damp conditions. Rubber based sealant can adhere to bitumen as well as plastic substrates. Acrylic sealant is a water based sealant, which can be used in wooden substrates. Caulk type sealant is employed to fill cracks and sealing gaps in skirting boards. Polyurethane type sealant can be used in dry conditions due to its prime features such as high tensile strength. High temperature sealant is used to seal fire ducts that need to be protected from heat. The rubber based segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period primarily due to the high workability, tensile strength, and adhesion of these type of sealants. This is anticipated to drive the mastic sealant market across the globe.

Rise in demand for mastic sealant in various applications, such as pressure sensitive, construction, furniture, and automotive, is estimated to drive the mastic sealant market during the forecast period. Easy penetration of substrates, material insolubility, and resistance to corrosion are some of the key features estimated to boost the mastic sealant market during the forecast period. Mastic sealant is not used in applications that require extreme joint movements due to its flexibility. It can work well in thick applications such as large cracks and gaps rather than in thinner areas. These are some of the challenges for market players. However, manufacturers are coming up with newly formulated mastic sealant products that provide good workability even in applications entailing extreme joint movements.

In terms of region, the global market for mastic sealant can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the mastic sealant market in the near future primarily due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India. Various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, residential, and nonresidential have been expanding due to the increase in urbanization and industrialization. This, in turn, is boosting the mastic sealant market. Rise in road and infrastructure maintenance activities in countries such as the U.S., Germany, and Australia is also driving the demand for mastic sealant.

Key players operating in the mastic sealant market include Wacker Chemie AG, H.B. Fuller, Mapei U.K. Ltd, ADCO Global, Inc., and Bostik Philippines Inc.

