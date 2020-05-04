Meat Testing Market Likely To Emerge Over A Period Of 2018 – 2026

In the global food and beverage market, the increasing meat adulteration is fuelling the demand for meat testing market. In addition, escalating cases of contamination with pathogens and chemicals is also a major concern among the customers, which is generating the demand for certified and packaged meat products. In order to maintain the quality of the meat products, the government authorities are also emphasizing on quality standards of meat products, which is also fuelling the demand for meat testing market. On the other hand, westernization is also boosting the consumption of meat products in developing nations.

To cater to the increasing demand for quality assured meat products in the global meat market, manufacturers are certifying their products with the help of the third party such as meat testing service providers. In the global meat testing market, Europe and North America hold the major share owing to frequent consumption of meat products. With the increasing demand for certified meat products in the market, it can be anticipated that the demand for meat testing market will increase over the forecast period.

The increased consumption of meat products has remarkably fuelled the global meat testing market. According to FAO data, the per capita consumption of meat has increased from 20 kg in 1961 to 43 Kg in 2014. The per capita meat consumption is increasing with a higher growth rate than the increasing global population. On the other hand, the increasing health awareness and scare of foodborne diseases like “mad cow” and others are driving the growth of meat testing market. In addition, the demand for the right meat in certain religion has generated the demand for certain certifications such as Kosher and Halal in the global meat market. To cater to the demand of their customers, manufacturers are establishing certified facilities to ensure the quality standards of their meat products. In meat testing market, service providers are intensively involved in research and development to bring innovative technologies, which have more accuracy and reproducibility.

In the year 2017, Oregon has developed technology, which can detect the pork content in meat products. On the other hand, macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income and rising demand for healthy food products are also boosting the meat testing market. Meat testing equipment is also growing in the shadow of the booming meat testing market. In the meat testing market, chemical testing and DNA based technologies such as PCR AND ELISA are used to detect contamination.

Some of the key players operating on the global meat testing market are LGC Science Group Ltd, AB Sciex LLC, VWR LLC, Neogen Corporation, Bio-Check, Genetic ID NA, Inc, Genetic Id Na Inc, International Laboratory Services Ltd, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific S.E., Geneius Laboratories Ltd, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc and Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH amongst others.

Increasing health consciousness among the population is putting a deep impact on meat manufacturers, to enhance the quality standards of their meat products. In addition, they are abiding with the rules of the regulatory authorities and have to provide high quality with quality assured meat products to their broad range of customers, which is expected to increase the demand of meat testing instruments and service providers in the coming years. Increasing health issues due to the consumption of meat products is also fuelling the demand for meat service providers in the market. Apart from all the factors mentioned above, the increasing awareness among the population will contribute to the robust growth of meat testing market over the forecast period.

North America and Europe account for highest consumption of processed meat products and companies like Geneius Laboratories Ltd, Genetic Id Na, are situated there, it can be anticipated that the demand of meat testing service providers will increase over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific to witness a robust growth rate owing to the increase in health-conscious population and growing food industries. In addition, meat testing market is increasing in Latin America and Middle East Africa owing to its Increasing awareness and establishment of food companies.

