Methylcyclohexane Market Opportunities, Manufacture Size, Developments & Future Forecasts

Methylcyclohexane, saturated hydrocarbon, is an organic compound with the molecular formula CH3C6H11. It is a colorless liquid with a faint petroleum-like odor. Hydrogenation of toluene results in the formation of methylcyclohexane. It is chemically stable, possesses non-toxic characteristic, and is more environmental friendly than toluene. Hazardous solvents such as toluene and tri-chloro ethane are widely being replaced by methylcyclohexane in various applications. Methylcyclohexane is used as a dye solvent in optical disc manufacturing, solvent for adhesives, paints, and inks. It is extensively employed as a green solvent in the adhesive industry. Other industrial applications include laboratory chemicals, machinery manufacturing and repair, rubber manufacturing, and nylon production. Rise in demand for automobiles, consumer electronics, etc., is likely to drive the methylcyclohexane market. The health and environmental effects of toluene are compelling manufacturers to replace it with a substitute such as methylcyclohexane methylcyclohexane in various applications. However, methylcyclohexane possesses a few characteristics that make it hazardous to health and the environment. Cyclohexane is responsible for the formation of petrochemical smog and leads to air pollution. When released in air, cyclohexane breaks down into its component chemicals. It does not bind well with soil and mixes with underground water. Methylcyclohexane is hazardous to aquatic life. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to methylcyclohexane results in several adverse health effects. The need for substitutes for methylcyclohexane is rising owing to the increase in health hazards from its usage and implementation of stringent government norms on environmental pollution.

Based on end-use, the methylcyclohexane market can be segmented into industrial and consumer products. Under the industrial segment, methylcyclohexane is typically used in adhesives and sealant chemicals, fuels and fuel additives, functional fluids (closed systems), solvents, etc. Under the consumer product segment, methylcyclohexane is used in adhesives and sealants, fuels and related products, plastics, and rubber products, etc. Demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has been rising constantly across the globe, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. Rubber and plastic products are extensively used in the automobile and electronics sectors. Furthermore, demand for adhesives and sealants is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in usage of adhesives and sealants in the paper, packaging, and the construction industries. Increase in demand for automobiles, electronic goods, and adhesives & sealants is estimated to drive the demand for methylcyclohexane in the consumer product segment.

In terms of geography, the global methylcyclohexane market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The methylcyclohexane market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of automobile, electronic goods, and adhesives & sealants sectors in the region. The industrial usage of methylcyclohexane is also projected to contribute significantly to the market in the region, led by the rapid industrial and infrastructural development in developing countries such as China and India in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global methylcyclohexane market include Chevron Philips Chemicals, TASCO Group, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, Changyi Daan Fine Chemical, Dechang Chemical, Total, Huntsman, Sankyo Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK, and Changde Chemical.

The methylcyclohexane market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to its increasing use in automotive, electronic goods, construction, and paper & packaging industries. The high usage can be ascribed to factors such as rising population, economic development, and increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India in Asia Pacific.

