NON-ALCOHOLIC FRUIT BEVERAGES MARKET: REPORT HIGHLIGHTS THE COMPETITIVE SCENARIO WITH IMPACT OF DRIVERS TILL 2027

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market: Introduction

Non-alcoholic fruit beverages include beverages containing a higher percentage of vitamins and minerals especially among non-alcoholic based drinks and purchased by consumers in form of juices, fruit drinks, nectars, squashes, and others. Currently in the global market, the demand for non-alcoholic fruit beverages and fruits based food products is increasing at robust growth rate owing to increasing demand among health-conscious consumers, changing lifestyle, urbanization and increasing population of high income population. Further, rising demand for fruit based drinks in the global market, companies are also focusing towards manufacturing fruit based carbonated drinks. Nowadays, consumers have a higher preference towards fruit based beverage in compare to carbonated drinks. Companies are paying greater emphasis towards beverages containing higher juice concentration. In the global fruit based beverage market, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow a higher rate owing to increasing demand in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN. Further, the demand for fruit based beverage products is also rising in Western Europe countries.

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market: Market Drivers

The key market drivers which influence the demand for non-alcoholic fruit beverages market from the side of beverage manufacturers is by creating its trending demands among the health-conscious consumers as non-alcoholic fruit beverages contain a higher amount of nutritional content includes vitamins, minerals, and others. The aversion of consumers towards juices is due to higher level artificial ingredients, and side effects of carbonated drinks which causes health related problems. Further, in the global non-alcoholic fruit beverages, the demand for organic non-alcoholic fruit beverages is also increasing among millennials due to their higher emphasis towards personal health and wellbeing targets. On the other side, the supply of organic products such as organic drinks, organic dairy products, organic fruits, and vegetables is pushed due to increase in organic product offering by supermarket/hypermarket stores. These factors are expected to support the growth of non-alcoholic fruit beverages in near future.

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market: Market Segment

On the basis of market segment, fruit based drinks market is segmented on the basis of by nature, by fruit type, by end-use, by packaging, and by distribution channel. By nature, fruit based beverage market is segmented in organic and conventional. On analyzing the current market scenario, the demand for organic fruit based drinks is expected to grow at faster pace in compare to conventional fruit based drinks. Further, by fruit type, the market is segmented into berries, citrus fruits, tropical fruits, pomes and drupes, and others. Another market segment for non-alcoholic fruit beverages is segmented by end-use segment. By end-use segment, non-alcoholic fruit beverages include HoReCa and retail segment. Further, by packaging, the market of non-alcoholic fruit beverages is segmented on the basis of glass, plastic, can, beverage cartons, and others. Currently, the demand for beverage carton and plastic packaging of non-alcoholic fruit beverages is expected to grow at significant rate in the global non-alcoholic fruit beverages market. In fruits juice based beverages market, the demand for beverage cartons packaging format is growing at higher growth owing to ease of convenience, and protection of original fruit flavors, freshness, natural taste, and nutritional content of beverage of both fresh as well as products having longer period of shelf-life. Market segment by distribution channel, non-alcoholic fruit beverages market is segmented on the basis of direct sales and indirect sales channel of distribution. Further, the market for indirect sales channel of distribution is sub-segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience and departmental stores, specialty stores, online retail and others.

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, non-alcoholic fruit beverages market is segmented in seven regions across the globe. It includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. The demand for organic non-alcoholic fruit beverages is increasing at higher growth rate especially among countries U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and in many other countries of Western Europe. Increasing awareness and health benefits of non-alcoholic fruit beverages are also expected to increase at a higher growth in Asia-Pacific region.

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in fruit based beverage market includes PepsiCo Inc., Evergreen Juices Inc., Dabur, Parle Agro, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, James White Drinks, Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, LLC, Höllinger, Nectar Imports Ltd., ANPELLEGRINO S.P.A, and others.

