Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market is Projected To Garner The Highest Revenue of US$ 2244.9 Mn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global Pharmacy Repackaging systems market was valued at US $ 1146.8 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026. Factors such as increasing number of medication errors that fuel the need to improve patient safety and rising focus on reducing cost and wastage of inventory are driving the global market. North America is projected to dominate the global pharmacy repackaging systems market, owing to stringent healthcare regulations to improve patient safety in the region. Asia Pacific and Latin America are highly lucrative markets. The pharmacy repackaging systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of healthcare industry in major countries and aging population are key factors that drive the pharmacy repackaging systems market in the region.

Request Sample of Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=53178

Increasing number of medication errors with need to improve patient safety and growing focus on reducing cost and wastage of inventory to drive the global market

Increasing incidence of medication error-related deaths and government regulations are putting pressure on health care institutes and pharmacists to deploy advanced technologies to reduce medication errors. Medication errors affect one in 10 patients, globally, and lead to death or mental illness. Medication errors increase the medical cost for both health care providers and pharmacists. According to a survey conducted by the Society of Actuaries, measurable medication errors cost US$ 20 Bn to the U.S economy, while majority of these errors are easily avoidable. Hence, the U.S. Government is taking considerable initiatives to reduce these medication errors. According to the U.S. FDA, on average, one person dies daily as a result of pharmacy mistakes. Increasing pressure for patient safety requirements and government regulations are expected to prompt health care providers to deploy advanced technologies to avoid medication errors in the near future. This is likely to boost the U.S. pharmacy repackaging systems market. Hospitals and pharmacists are facing significant challenges when it comes to maintaining an inventory.

Automated blister card/Compliance packaging systems to be highly lucrative segment

In terms of product type, the pharmacy repackaging systems market has been classified into blister card/compliance packaging systems, pouch packaging automation systems, bottle filling/ pill counting automation systems, liquid medication packaging systems, and others. Automated blister card/compliance packaging systems was the dominant segment and was valued at US $ 145.7 Mn in 2017. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about benefits and advancements in technologies, which have prompted small and mid-sized hospitals to invest in affordable small-sized automated unit dose packaging systems. Single-dose blister packaging is the most dominant sub segment, as it helps reduce dose wastage and increase compliance. Furthermore, medicines are pre-measured into precise doses to reduce the risk of a dose being measured incorrectly. Moreover, the patient is charged for only the medication that is actually required, thereby reducing the cost, as the patient is not charged for an entire bulk bottle. Pouch packaging automation systems offer multi-dose adherence/compliance packaging in which the tablets are packaged into easy to tear, clear pouches marked with patient information containing drug name, dosage, date, time, explanations, and clear instructions on mode of drug administration.

Request for a Discount on Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=53178

North America expected to dominate global market

In terms of region, the global pharmacy repackaging systems market has been divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The pharmacy repackaging systems market in the North America is driven by high investments made in cutting-edge drug research, resulting in new sophisticated treatments with specific packaging requirements. Major demand for pharmacy repackaging systems was from large chain pharmacies and hospitals. Demand for pharmacy repackaging systems from long-term care centers and mail order pharmacies remained at a low level of automation, restricted to storage cabinets, inventory controlling dispensers, and pill counters. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid expansion of the health care industry in major countries such as China, Japan, and Australia. Japan is a highly mature market in the region due to considerable automation. Asia Pacific is a price sensitive market and pharmacists invest only in light, affordable, and durable automated devices such as counting pill machines and tablet printing machines.

Omnicell, Inc. anticipated to lead global market

The global pharmacy repackaging systems market is semi-consolidated in terms of number of players. Some companies operating in this market include Omnicell, Inc., Talyst, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Kirby Lester (Capsa Solutions LLC), Swisslog Holding Ltd., Yuyama Co., Ltd., TCGRx, Euclid Medical Products, ARxIUM, and Takazono Corporation.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



[wp-rss-aggregator]