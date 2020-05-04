Pneumatic Equipment Market – Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2019 – 2027

Pneumatic equipment is a tool or instrument used to perform multiple tasks by using compressed air. It consists of a variety of components that are used to perform mechanical motion and control pneumatic operations. Compressed air is found to be more economical, flexible, and safe to use. This is the major reason influencing end-users to opt for pneumatic equipment to perform regular industrial operations. In addition, implementation of stringent regulatory laws to protect the environment from the hazards of flammable and toxic components has encouraged manufacturers to utilize sustainable products such as pneumatic equipment. The availability of air in abundance is expected to enhance the sale of pneumatic equipment and generate revenue in the coming years.

Pneumatic Equipment Market- Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are emphasizing on a customer centric strategy by providing cost effective products. Pneumatic equipment manufacturers are increasingly facing competition from substitutes such as hydraulic and electrical equipment. In addition, a rise in the number of emerging players across the globe who manufacture similar products at much lower price is expected to lead to significant competition in the market.

Emerging players in the market are emphasizing on offering customized products in order to maintain a healthy relationship between the users and enhance the sale of the product.

Major players in the pneumatic equipment market are focused on the development of innovative design of the product by opting for newer advanced technologies that meet the expectation of users.

Basso Industry Corp

Basso Industry Corp, founded in 1983, is involved in the manufacturing of pneumatic fastening tools. It is a public company, listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in 1998. Basso Industry Corp offers a wide range of products such as pneumatic nailers or staplers, automotive air tools, and gas nailers.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

