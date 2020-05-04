Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”, in June 2018. According to the report, the global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market was valued at US$ 1,608.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in patient population experiencing post-operative nausea and vomiting, rise in adoption rate of combination therapies as well as non-pharmacological treatment modes, surge in funding, and launch of newer therapies are expected to boost the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global PONV market in the near future, primarily due to rise in patient population, steps taken by governments to support the development of novel therapies, and extensive research undertaken for the development of low cost drugs in these regions.

The global PONV market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. This can be ascribed to large patient population, rise in chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention in countries such as China and Japan, and various initiatives undertaken by the government and non-profit organizations to promote awareness about the treatment of post-operative complications. The PONV market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

High Incidence Rate and Significant Demand for Combination Therapy to Drive Market

Post-operative nausea & vomiting is one of the most common complications after general anesthesia, occurring in up to 80% patients. Despite impressive advances in the field of anesthesia, 25% to 30% of patients continue to experience PONV. Multiple factors, including the anesthetic agent delivered, are associated with the increased incidence of PONV. A study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information stated that the incidence of PONV has been reported in 20% to 40% patients with postoperative opioids. However, the incidence rate can increase to nearly 80% in patients with multiple risk factors for PONV, if antiemetic prophylaxis is not appropriate.

Demand for combination drugs is rising among different classes, with various mechanism of actions for use in patients with moderate to high risk for PONV. Large number of clinical practice organizations also advocate usage of prophylactic antiemetic combinations. PONV is caused by multiple factors, and therefore, demand for combination antiemetic therapy among patients is high. None of the available medicines is single-handedly effective in preventing PONV, more so in high-risk patients. This is because majority of these medicines act through blockade of one receptor. Hence, better prophylaxis can be achieved using a combination therapy owing to the multi-modal etiology of PONV.

Serotonin Antagonists to be an Attractive Product Segment

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global PONV market based on treatment type and distribution channel. In terms of treatment type, the serotonin antagonists segment is poised to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Serotonin antagonists have a proven safety profile and are effective in the management of post-operative nausea and vomiting. Serotonin antagonists such as dolasetron, ondansetron, tropisetron, and granisetron competitively and selectively bind to 5-HT (3) receptors, thereby blocking serotonin binding in the regions of CNS involved in emesis.

Non-pharmacological Treatment Segment to Record High CAGR

The non-pharmacological treatment segment is projected to dominate the global PONV market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2026. Significant rise in demand for non-pharmacological treatment methods has led to increase in usage of these methods. Surge in usage of non-pharmacologic treatment methods such as acupuncture, transcutaneous nerve stimulation, aromatherapy, and acupoint stimulation is likely to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Present Significant Opportunities

In terms of revenue, the PONV market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The region is projected to gain market share by 2026. Asia Pacific’s dominance of the global market can be attributed to rise in the number of patients undergoing surgical procedures and increase in compliance to pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic treatments. Presence of local pharmaceutical companies with massive manufacturing units in the countries of this region is expected to propel the market of this region.

