Potassium Formate Market Forecast: Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects

The global potassium formate market was valued at ~ US$ 615 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. The need for effective and environment-friendly de-icing solutions in the aerospace industry is expected to propel the potassium formate market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of the Potassium Formate Market

De-icing of airport runways is necessary for safety purposes. Chemical de-icing is often used on airport runways to expedite the melting of snow. De-icing involves the use of inorganic salts, which have lower melting point than ice. Inorganic salts used in are the form of brine solutions in de-icing applications. They are effective in the short run; however, they have detrimental effects on construction materials.

Potassium formate-based de-icers are more biodegradable than inorganic salts and organic counterparts such as acetate salts and urea. They are effective and environment-friendly. This is anticipated to boost the demand for potassium formate in the aerospace industry during the forecast period.

Newly Discovered and Potential Oil & Gas Reserves Likely to Offer Opportunities

Increase in the demand for oil & gas in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil is a major factor boosting the rate of drilling activities. A large numbers of petroleum companies are continuously exploring new oil & gas reserves.

The number of new oil & gas discoveries has increased in countries in Africa over the last few years. Large untapped reserves in Africa are garnering the interest of some of the major global exploration and production companies.

These new oil & gas discoveries are likely to eventually require drilling and completion fluids. Therefore, newly discovered and potential oil & gas reserves are estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the potassium formate market during the forecast period.

Rise in Price of Potassium Formate

Potassium formate is primarily produced in the liquid form, and its handling and transportation is difficult. Thus, the prices of liquid potassium formate are higher. This makes it less competitive than its substitutes in various applications, especially as a de-icing agent. In turn, this is expected to restrain the global potassium formate market during the forecast period.

Europe a Prominent Potassium Formate Market

In terms of value, Europe accounted for a prominent share of the global potassium formate market in 2018. This can be ascribed to the strong demand for potassium formate in the oil & gas industry and as a de-icing agent.

North America and Asia Pacific are the other prominent consumers of potassium formate. Potassium formate is increasingly utilized for de-icing in North America. BASF SE operates a formic acid production plant in the U.S. The company sells formic acid to runway de-icing producers for the production of potassium formate in North America.

Rise in oil & gas exploration activities in the region is likely to boost the demand for potassium formate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be a highly attractive region of the potassium formate market during the forecast period. Rise in the usage of potassium formate in fertilizers is expected to drive the market in the Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Top Three Players Accounted for Prominent Market Share in 2018

Key players operating in the global potassium formate market include Perstorp Holdings, ADDCON, BASF SE, ESSECO UK Limited, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group)Co., Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Cabot Corporation, and NACHURS ALPINE SOLUTIONS Industrial (NASi). The global reach of these companies and their focus on a wide range of end-user industries are responsible for the large share held by them.

In November 2018, Perstorp Holdings completed the divestment of its BioProduct business to streamline its portfolio. The BioProduct business was concentrated in Sweden and Norway. The sale was in line with the company’s strategy to focus on global high growth areas in the specialty chemicals industry.

ADDCON manufactures potassium formate primarily for usage in de-icing. It is also used as a secondary refrigerant and in drilling fluids. ADDCON markets its potassium formate product for the oil & gas industry under the brand name PETROFORM.

Cabot Corporation offers brine solutions and powders of cesium formate and potassium formate that are used as drilling fluids in the oil & gas industry. The company also produces blends of these brine solutions.

