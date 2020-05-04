Sludge Pump Market To 2027 Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis

A sludge pump is a heavy and robust version of centrifugal pumps, which are capable of pumping out mud and sludge from wells. The market for sludge pumps is expanding at a significant rate, due to the broad range of applications of sludge pumps such as mine drainage, pumping of drilling mud and dredging of settling lagoons. Several sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, wastewater management, mineral processing, and construction use sludge pumps.

Rising demand for fossil fuel energy across the globe is a major driver of the global sludge pump market. These pumps are also employed in municipal sewage treatment plants and in construction and agriculture sectors. Asia Pacific anticipated to be the key region of the global sludge pump market in the near future, due to rising demand from several end-use industries such as mining, construction, and oil & gas in the region. North America holds a considerable share of the global sludge pump market, owing to the large number of oil wells in the region.

Global Sludge Pump Market – Competition Landscape

The global sludge pump market witnesses presence of several international players. Leading market players are focusing on the expansion of their business across the globe and development of new products with higher efficiency through technological advancements.

In May 2019, ITT Inc. announced the completion of acquisition of Rheinhütte Pumpen Group, a manufacturer of axial-flow and centrifugal pumps, from Aliaxis Group S.A. This acquisition has expanded the company’s product portfolio.

In April 2019, Golden Pumps launched a new range of ISO-standard pumps i.e. ITT Goulds pumps and IC Open (ICO) Impeller i-FRAME pumps. These pumps are capable to pump out chemical slurries and other waste liquids. They are available in three different materials. Product portfolio expansion would help the company cater a diverse range of customers.

ITT Goulds Pumps

ITT Goulds Pumps was founded in 1848 and is a recognized brand of IIT Inc. The company serves several industries including mining, oil & gas, power generation, and chemical. The company has around 2,400 employees working in 15 sites worldwide. IIT Inc. operates in more than 125 countries with a wide range of portfolio that includes industrial pumps, valves, control and monitoring equipment, and offshore water treatment systems.

C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited

C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited is involved in the manufacture of irrigation equipment including surface pumps, submersible pumps, pressure-boosting pumps, sewage and drainage pumps, solar pumps, domestic and industrial valves, housing wires, and submersible cables. The company caters to the needs of a diverse range of customers including residential, building & construction, agriculture, general water supply, sewage & wastewater, mining, and oil & gas.

Grundfos Group

Grundfos Group is a supplier of a full range of pumps for use in heating, air-conditioning, irrigation, and groundwater and water treatment. The company also provides installation and servicing that cover all eventualities ranging from routine maintenance to audits of spare parts and pumps. Key product lines of the company include commercial products, dosing pumps, plumbing and HVAC systems, groundwater pumps, sewage pumps, and others. The company has 83 subsidiaries and a worldwide network of partners, distributors, and sub-dealers.

Several international as well as domestic players operate in the global sludge pump market. These include Flowserve Corporation, SRS Crisafulli, Inc., Sulzer, Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited, and KSB Group.

Global Sludge Pump Market – Dynamics

Rapid increase in demand for fossil fuel energy in developing countries

Rising industrialization and significant increase in the number of automobile companies are boosting the demand for fossil fuel energy in developing countries. The oil & gas industry is a major consumer of sludge pumps. Rise in the number of oil wells in countries such as India and China is fueling the demand for sludge pumps. Also, growth of the petroleum industry in Middle East & Africa and North America regions is anticipated to drive the sludge pump market in these regions during the forecast period.

Rising number of local vendors and price volatility

Increasing demand for sludge pumps is encouraging local manufacturers to enter in sludge pumps market, which is anticipated to create competition among the existing manufacturers. Growing competition is projected to lead to volatility in prices of sludge pumps, which would restrain the global market for sludge pumps in the next few years. Locally manufactured products are estimated to create a threat of low-quality sludge pumps, which is likely to hinder the market in the next few years.

