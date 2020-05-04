Timber Harvesting Equipment Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

The global timber harvesting equipment market has grown steadily over the past few years due to the convenience it provides in producing timber logs. Timber harvesting equipment is the most commonly used equipment which helps in producing an ample number of logs of timber. Moreover, such mechanized equipment aid in producing several cleaner logs directly from the tree with minimum human effort. However, over the period of time, the global timber harvesting equipment has experienced rapid growth in terms of technological advancements and innovation, which has resulted in reduction of manual labor on producing timber logs. Such USPs are majorly fueling growth in the global timber harvesting equipment market.

From the perspective of product types, the global timber harvesting equipment market is segmented into harvesters, chainsaws, forwarders, feller bunches, and skidders. Among all these products, the chainsaw segment accounts for the major share and is expected to dominate the global timber harvesting equipment market during the forecast period. This is because of its numerous advantages ranging from low costs, low versatility and maintenance to availability. All such advantages are majorly driving the global timber harvesting equipment market.

Global Timber Harvesting Equipment Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments help in contouring the shape of the global timber harvesting equipment market in a big way include:

In October 2017, one of the renowned companies, Logset Oyj had launched an advanced technology, which was known as T-Winch to harvest on steep slopes. The weight distribution on the steep slopes between the eight wheels is almost uneven. Therefore, T-Winch is used for great assistance.

Recently, the market players are adjusting the timber harvesting equipment settings in such a way so that it reduces fuel consumption as well as carbon emissions. Such potential savings may amount to approximately 50 million liters of diesel annually.

Key players operating in the global timber harvesting equipment market include Caterpiller Inc, Volvo AB, Deere and Company, and Ponsse Oyj.

Global Timber Harvesting Equipment Market: Key Growth Drivers

Several manufacturers in the global timber harvesting equipment market are focusing on incorporating GPS machine control systems in manufacturing and designing of feller bunchers, backhoe loaders, forwarders, and harvesters. Integration of such advanced systems in the timber harvesting equipment helps in improving efficiency as well as provides users with the facility to work from office. All such benefits are also propelling expansion in the global timber harvesting equipment market. Along with this, through minimizing material wastage and reducing the requirement for re-work, advanced GPS technology can also aid improve the operational sustainability. Such factors are also providing impetus to the growth of the global timber harvesting equipment market.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization and soaring demand for harvesting timber are also fueling demand in the global timber harvesting equipment market. Along with this, rapid technological advancements and facility in leasing the equipment are also providing lucrative opportunities in the global timber harvesting equipment market.

