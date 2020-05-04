Toxicology Testing Services Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2026

The toxicology testing services market is expected to drive robust growth in the near future as various drugs are on track to be legalized for both medicinal and recreational purposes. The total evaluation for toxicology testing services market stood at $6 bn in 2017. It is expected to register lucrative single-digit growth during 2018-2026. Apart from blowing winds of legalization, cases of overdose, testing for drinking and driving, and adoption of testing technology worldwide is also expected to drive growth in the toxicology testing services market.

Rising Cases of Drug Overdose Raises Concern

Drug overdose and subsequent overdoses are becoming a major public concern in the United States. On one hand, these deaths cause considerable damages to individuals, and families affected. On the other hand, the burden of these deaths on the public is also increasing.

Request Sample of Toxicology Testing Services Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44459

According to Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in 2017, there were over 70,000 deaths in the United States due to drug dose. Additionally, the toll due to drug-overdose is on a worrisome rise. For example, in 2016, the deaths per 100,000 stood at 6.1%. On the other hand, this rose to 21.7% in 2017. Moreover, the rate has been climbing for many years. During 1999 to 2006, the rate increased by 10% each year. The rates are also significantly higher for males. It rose from 8.2% in 1999 to 29.1% in 2017. While it increased from 3.9% in 1999 to 14.4% 2017. The rising deaths, the growing awareness, and

Drug Usage Changes – Likely to Drive Shift in Testing Dynamics

The toxicology testing services market is expected to witness a shift in testing dynamics in the near future. Currently, the high rates of alcohol testing promise significant opportunities. Additionally, this testing also provides higher profit margins as an alcohol-related testing can cost as much as $100. On the other hand, drug testing at lab can cost somewhere $70. While alcohol related testing continues to grow, different types of drugs are involved in drug-overdose cases. Between 2016 and 2017, deaths caused by methadone, natural, semisynthetic opioids, and heroin remained the same. However, overdose for other drugs such as fentanyl, analogs, and tramadol increased by 45% from 6.2 per 100,000 to 9.0 in 2017. Growing shifts in dynamics are expected to result in major growth for newer testing mechanisms, challenges, and opportunities for growth.

Request for a Discount on Toxicology Testing Services Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=44459

North America to Remain Dominant in the Near Future

The toxicology testing services market is expected to remain dominant in North America. The rising public concern about growing use of opioids, more rigorous testing at workplaces, and legalization of drugs like marijuana are expected to drive robust growth in the near future. Asia Pacific is also expected to register tremendous growth as apparatus for drug testing continues to receive widespread adoption, thanks to more stringent implementation of regulations. Additionally, in some Asian countries like Singapore, a strict no-drug policy and similar stringent prevailing attitudes promise more growth during 2018-2026.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



[wp-rss-aggregator]