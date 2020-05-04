Transplant Diagnostic Market Size to Surge at the CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026

The global transplant diagnostic market was valued at US$ 730.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026 according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Transplant Diagnostic Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” the report suggests that increase in number of cancer & blood disorder patients and rise in the demand for accurate and cost-effective transplant diagnostic systems is fueling the transplant diagnostic market between 2018 and 2026.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market owing to the increase in demand for efficient and effective management of transplant diagnostic technique and high adoption rate of transplant of organs. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the large base of hospital & transplant centers and research centers, rising number of geriatric population requiring kidney dialysis services, and increasing awareness regarding donation of organs among young generation in the region. The market for transplant diagnostic in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Request Sample of Transplant Diagnostic Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20225

Technological assay in transplant diagnostic is expected to fuel global market

The global transplant diagnostic market is projected to be potentially driven by the technological assay offered by various transplant diagnostic companies. Transplant diagnostic provides a wide range of features and benefits such as identification of molecules that are expressed on the cells and are involved in the immune rejection of mismatched grafts and recognition of foreign HLA Class 2 antigens, which makes it more feasible for rapid results in transplantation technique. These features help physicians and nurses to streamline the transplantation activity required for the patients in order to maintain their daily workflow efficiently and effectively. Key players offering transplant diagnostic are developing value-added features such as real-time PCR technology, PCR-enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, along with imaging modules, thereby reducing the overall operating cost, which in turn improves the overall effectiveness and efficiency of diagnostic practices. Companies are focusing on the development of PCR-based products and expansion of their operations and increase in their market shares. For instance, in April 2016, Siemens and Thermo Fisher Scientific entered into a partnership, allowing Siemens to integrate Thermo Fisher Scientific’s real-time PCR technology in its own technology. These value-added features and advanced assay offers rapid and sensitive detection limit, helping improve the overall duration and quality of diagnostics.

Non-molecular assay is projected to be highly lucrative deployment mode

Non-molecular assays are conventional methods of transplant diagnostic. These assays are employed in developed as well as developing countries in order to detect transplant rejections. Furthermore, these technology-based transplant diagnostic are priced on perpetual license model and are highly priced. Non-molecular assays enable the user to practice antibody-based histocompatibility test that offers low-resolution typing, as compared to molecular assays, and involve culturing together of lymphocytes. These factors are likely to propel the segment during the forecast period. These non-molecular assay-based techniques addresses specific challenges during identification of the molecules, which expresses on the cells and are involved in the immune rejection of mismatched grafts. The non-molecular assay-based techniques offer rapid results on transplantation and are cost-effective.

Request for a Discount on Transplant Diagnostic Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=20225

Solid organ transplantation application of transplant diagnostic leads the market

The report offers the detailed segmentation of the transplant diagnostic in terms of application into solid organ transplantation and stem cell transplantation. The solid organ transplantation segment is expected to account for a leading share of the market during the forecast period. The factors attributed to the higher share held by the solid organ transplantation segment includes rising incidence of cardiac surgeries, prevalence of kidney related diseases among global population, and the demand for new organs for treatment of cancer by physician and patients. Various reimbursement and Medicare benefits available for patients in treating diseases have led to the high market share held by the solid organ transplantation segment of the global market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



[wp-rss-aggregator]