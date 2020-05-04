Video Quality Assurance Solutions Market To 2026 Market Shares And Strategies Of Key Players

Video quality assurance solutions is an end-to-end system that controls, manages, and assures maintenance of the excellent quality of the video. The solution manages the video from the source, and at various key points in between. Video quality assurance solutions is for video content/ video creators and video distributors.

Video quality assurance solutions enables service providers and cable/multi system operators (MSOs) to capitalize their business. Increasing number of subscribers are willing to pay more for quality video media services. They tend to switch to other service provider, if they do not find the quality of the media service up to the mark. Video quality assurance solutions can help a service provider to differentiate its video and media services from the competition. The solution enables service providers to effectively manage the growth and complexity of encrypted, streaming video traffic on the network.

Poor video quality hampers the overall experience of viewers. It also adversely affects the profitability of media businesses. Video and media service providers constantly strive to meet the increasing expectations of subscribers. Subscribers demand high quality media services. They desire uninterrupted media services. Therefore, video quality assurance solutions are being deployed to assist video service providers in meeting the expectation of subscribers.

The video quality assurance solutions market is driven by the intense competition prevalent among video service providers and the need to satisfy the overall experience of subscribers. Effective implementation of video quality assurance solutions can drastically reduce subscriber/customer turnover and can effectively increase their satisfaction level. This has led to strong customer loyalty toward the particular video service provider. The video quality assurance solutions market is expected to display strong revenue growth opportunity in the near future, as competition intensifies among video service providers. Over the top (OTT) video service providers are also actively deploying video quality assurance solutions to serve their subscriber base effectively.

The video quality assurance solutions market can be segmented based on region, deployment, service, and end-user. In terms of end-user, the video quality assurance solutions market can be divided into content producers and owners, broadcasters and service providers, and other enterprises. Based on deployment, the video quality assurance solutions market can be bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. In terms of service, the video quality assurance solutions market can be classified into integration and implementation. Based on region, the video quality assurance solutions market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Vendors operating in the video quality assurance solutions market are constantly innovating and adding new features to their existing offerings. They are offering cloud ready video quality assurance solutions, which are fully flexible and support any combination of dedicated hardware, virtualization, and cloud implementation. Vendors also provide systems that enable real-time monitoring and management solutions to video service providers. Strong brand recognition plays a vital role in the market.

End-users tend to prefer vendors with reputed brands and valuation. Therefore, vendors are constantly striving to create brand awareness by participating in tech conferences, workshops, etc. Offering effective integration and implementation services also enables vendors to effectively compete in the market. Mergers and partnerships are highly prevalent in the market; vendors partner with other tech companies to deliver flexible and effective video quality assurance solutions.

Key players operating in the video quality assurance solutions market are NETSCOUT, Telestream, Inc., Agama Technologies, Cisco Systems, and Tektronix, Inc.

