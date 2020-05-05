According to a new research report titled ‘Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , the global animal feed dietary fibers market is estimated to reach US$ 95.1 Bn by 2027. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The global animal feed dietary fibers market is estimated to be driven by the rise in livestock population and increase in awareness about animal health.

Increase in Demand for Meat to Drive Market

The future of food chain depends on innovative, sustainable, and efficient feed concepts. Global consumption of meat has been rising. According to the United Nations (UN), the global population is estimated to surpass 9.6 billion by 2050. Demand for meat products has been increasing in highly populated countries such as China and India due to the expansion of the middle class. Sustainability of animal diets is crucial in the development of livestock production.

Rise in livestock productivity, which is pivotal for meeting the large demand for livestock products, cannot be achieved without the use of sustainable animal diets. Dietary fibers constitute significant portion of animal feed. Dietary fibers are essentially used to improve intestinal health of animals. They are also used for the weight management of animals. Demand for meat is rising by 2% to 3% every year. It is expected to continue to increase by 2050, with more than nine billion people consuming larger amounts of meat. This is estimated to provide significant opportunities for manufacturers of animal feed dietary fibers during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the animal feed industry are expected to significantly improve the overall efficiency of the production of animal feed dietary fibers. Effective livestock production systems are essential to cater to the demand for animal products in a sustainable manner. Currently, livestock production systems require substantial usage of resources such as energy, land, chemicals, and water – all of these are increasingly becoming scarce. Production of meat is highly water intensive.