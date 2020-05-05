Automotive AR & VR Market Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Potential, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) combines reality with digital content. Automotive companies are relying on AR & VR to improve their manufacturing system, maintenance, individualizing the cockpit, effective advertising, and marketing to enhance customer satisfaction level. AR applications are special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate digital context with the real world. VR uses the head-mounted display (HMD) to take the end through an artificial world to provide synthetic experience and virtual feedback. Increase in need of cost-effective, efficient manufacturing programs with real-time data analysis is fueling the automotive AR & VR market.

Rise in need for AR & VR in automotive manufacturing, growth in technically advanced devices, the advent of connected car technology, rise in gamification in the automotive industry for drivers’ safety, development of new products digitally, are driving the automotive AR & VR market. However, high dependence on internet connectivity to avail these technologies is hindering the market growth, especially in emerging nations. On the other hand, the formation of mixed reality (MR) by integrating AR & VR, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and development of HUD system in for enhancing safety are providing ample opportunities to the automotive AR & VR market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive AR & VR Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global automotive AR & VR market is segmented on the basis of type and device type. Based on type, the market is segmented as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). On the basis of the device type the market is segmented into HMD, HUD, Handheld Device, and Gesture Tracking.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive AR & VR market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive AR & VR market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Key Players:

Continental AG

DAQRI

HP Development Company, L.P

Hyundai Motor Group

Microsoft Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Unity Technologies

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay AG

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive AR & VR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive AR & VR market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive AR & VR market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive AR & VR market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive AR & VR in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive AR & VR market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive AR & VR companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

