BETANIN MARKET 2016 – 2024: END USERS, REGION, GROWTH RATE AND SALES

Betanin is usually extracted from beet juice. The red pigment color of betanin is from a group of phytonutrients known as betalains. To produce water-soluble coloring, the beet roots are pressed or diffused at a low pH, ultra strained to concentrate, and purified. Betanin is used as a natural colorant in food, paintings, and cosmetics and also in medicine for some diseases such cancer, low blood pressure and digestive problems. It is used in ice cream coloring and in beverages which is in powdered form. It is used in confectionary like sugar coatings, icings, and cream fillings.

It is also used in soups, Bacon products, sausages, and meat and tomato products. Betanin is also used as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory molecules. Benefits of betanin consist of anti-cancer and fiber related benefits. Due to the combination of both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory molecules in betanin there is possibilities in risk reduction of many cancer diseases .Betanin consists of phytonutrients with anti-cancer properties, hence, there is rise in demand of betanin in healthcare sector. Betanin has shelf life of 2 years and is stored in well closed container which should be away from heat and direct sunlight.

Increase in population, disposable income, rising demand of betanin in developed and developing countries like china, India and Eastern Europe, increase in awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with betanin are few of the market drivers of betanin. As betanin consists of anti-cancer properties, it is widely used by consumers for healthy diet and by healthcare industry to prepare medicines for cancer As beets are rich in Vitamin A, it is used in improving immune system. Due to high carbohydrate content, betanin is used as energy booster by consumers in the form of juice.

Immediately after procurement betanin is exposed to degradation due to factors like temperatures, light and pH value. Having lot of beetroot juice may lower the blood pressure to a great extent and cause faintness and weakness. Betanin is used as a natural food colorant so its cost is high. It has lower Stability as it is influenced by factors such as enzymes, light, pH and temperatures. Over consumption of beetroot juice by pregnant woman may cause harm to foetus as it consist of strong detoxifying agents.

Due to the awareness of health benefits of betanin and its increase in consumption among the consumers, companies are launching healthy products like betanin ice-creams, healthy juices, energy drinks for sports people, betanin ketchups and snacks to enhance their market share.

Few of the market players for betanin consists of Shaanxi TOP Pharm Chemical Co., Ltd., Hunan Nutramax Inc., Qingdao Pengyuan Kanghua Natural Source Co., Ltd., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co.Ltd., Kingherbs Limited, JF Natural, A.M. Todd Botanical Therapeutics,Bakels Worldwide, Monteloeder and Hebei Shun Wei Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

