Blown Stretch Packaging Films Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2017-2025

The blown stretch packaging films are available in various colors, gauges and can also be utilized for numerous applications. They have a high power and provide very high puncture resistance while wrapping uneven loads or the products with sharp edges. The blown stretch packaging films are made up of beads of resins that are fed through a heated machine, having a circular die. The resin which is heated is forced through the die and later it is vertically blown inside the bubble. Prior to transforming into the rolls of a stretch film, the air bubble is cooled by the surrounding air.

The cooling then helps in the solidification of the blown stretch packaging film and it is made into large rolls. The rolls resist damage if dropped or handled roughly, thus the fewer wastage results in greater savings on the cost. The cost of manufacturing of the blown stretch packaging films is more as compared to the manufacturing cost of the cast stretch packaging films.

Blown Stretch Packaging Films Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for fresh food products coupled with growing need to immediately pack these products; is fueling the growth of the blown stretch packaging films market. The increasing demand for packaging materials that are antimicrobial and possess UV protection technology, is also a driving factor. The growing demand for packaging solutions with a very high puncture resistance and enhanced holding power is also a major driving factor. However, the high initial cost of investment and manufacture is a restraining factor for the growth of the blown stretch packaging films market.

Another challenging factor is the high noise created by the blown stretch packaging films while unwinding. The higher levels of cling of the blown stretch packaging films are widening the scope for the growth of its market. Cling refers to the sticking property of the film to itself. One of the prominent trends in the global blown stretch packaging films market is the combination of cast and blown type in one single film.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

