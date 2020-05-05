Calcium Acetate Market : Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace By 2023

Calcium acetate is an organic salt of calcium and acetic acid. It is also known as lime acetate, brown acetate, or vinegar salt. Calcium acetate is a white, odorless, hygroscopic (in anhydrous form) crystalline solid that is soluble in water and insoluble in solvents such as ethanol, acetone, and benzene. Calcium acetate is commonly available in hydrate forms. The anhydrous form tends to crystallize in the presence of moist air. Calcium acetate is supplied in industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade formulations in the market. It has low to zero toxicity; however, prolonged exposure to skin and eyes or inhalation of dust may cause irritation. Calcium acetate releases highly flammable acetone gas when burned.

Calcium acetate is primarily used as phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia (a condition where in a subject’s phosphate level in blood rise higher than the normal level) in the pharmaceutical industry. Calcium acetate is also used as an ingredient in anti-epileptic drugs and as laboratory reagent in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, it is employed in the manufacture of lubricants, printing inks, resins, soaps, carbon black, among others, in the chemical industry. Calcium acetate is used in wastewater treatment plants in industrial and municipal facilities. It is also employed as a concrete accelerator in the building &construction industry. Calcium acetate is also used as a blowing agent by PVC foam manufacturers.

The calcium acetate market is primarily driven by high demand in pharmaceutical and water treatment applications. However, easy availability of substitutes for similar applications in the chemical industry might hamper market growth. Expanding industrial economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are expected to offer opportunities for growth of the calcium acetate market, especially in construction and consumer goods industries.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of calcium acetate. Industrial economies in the region such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, and South Korea are the major consumers of calcium acetate. Calcium acetate is primarily employed in wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and chemical industries in these countries. China and India, two of the most populated countries in the world, are situated in Asia. These nations are rapidly growing into industrial hubs. Purchasing power parity and per capita disposable income is rising in these countries. This has booted the market for end-use products of calcium acetate such as detergents, soaps, and pharmaceuticals. North America is another major consumer of calcium acetate, especially in detergent and wastewater treatment applications. Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Venezuela account for major demand for calcium acetate in Latin America, especially in the manufacturing of lubricants in the chemical industry. South Africa and countries in GCC are anticipated to drive demand for calcium acetate in Middle East and Africa. Western Europe is a mature market and relatively slower in terms of growth. Eastern Europe is projected to be the emerging demand driver for the calcium acetate market in Europe in the next few years. Low scope of capacity expansion exists in developed regions of North America and Western Europe due to overcapacities, high land and labor costs, and stringent regulations. China, India, and countries in Eastern Europe offer the best prospects for capacity expansion to serve the local demand.

The calcium acetate market is consolidated with major players exploiting economies of scales at the global level. Players operating in the calcium acetate market include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Group), Merck Millipore, Avantor Performance Materials, Solvay, Amresco LLC, and J.M. Loveridge Ltd.

