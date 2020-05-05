Ceramic Chip Antenna Market: Substantial Features Associated with Ceramic Chip Antenna is Driving Demand for Ceramic Chip Antenna

Ceramic Chip Antenna Market – Introduction

Ceramic Chip Antenna is a small form factor, high performance chip antenna made of ceramic materials which are relatively more rigid and brittle compared to printed circuit board materials. These chip antennas are suitable for ultra-wide band applications to get high bandwidth connections.

These antennas are designed for radio communication applications such as Wi-Fi, mobile phones, or machine to machine devices to receive and transmit radio frequency signals between these devices. The band frequency these devices ranges from 700 megahertz to 5.4 gigahertz.

Ceramic Chip Antenna Market- Competitive Landscape

Taoglas

Taoglas was founded in 2004, has it’s headquarter in Ireland. The company has its operations in Ireland, United States, Germany, China, and Taiwan. The company provides comprehensive range of external, embedded and base station antenna solutions. The company manufactures cellular antennas, GNSS antennas, Wi-Fi Bluetooth antennas, connectors, and filters.

TDK Corporation

Established in 1935, TDK Corporation has it’s headquarter in the Japan. The company operates in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through multiple business segments which includes passive components, sensor application products, magnetic application products, film application products, and others.

Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is operating as a subsidiary of Yageo Company. The company was established in 1947, has it’s headquarter in Pennsylvania, United States. The company offers precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The company operates through three business segments including network, power, and wireless. The company offers single and dual band wireless point antennas.

Abracon

Abracon is one of the leading manufacturers of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions. The company offers IoT antennas, quartz crystals, power inductors, crystal and MEMS oscillators, and more. The company was founded in 1992 and has its base in Texas, United States. In Antenna, the company’s portfolio includes wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, chip, and other antennas.

Ceramic Chip Antenna Market Dynamics

Substantial Features Associated with Ceramic Chip Antenna is Driving Demand for Ceramic Chip Antenna

The ceramic chip antenna is a component which is being added to the board after completion of designing phase. The major factor driving the growth of the global ceramic chip antenna includes substantial features associated with these antennas such as compact size, reliable performance, compatibility with high bandwidth antenna application, long-range, low-power wireless networking among others. These antennas are not as sensitive to the proximity interference of environmental noise and components. Additionally, to accommodate quick hardware modifications ceramic antennas can be easily removed and replaced due to surface mounting feature. These all factors are cumulatively estimated to propel the growth of the global ceramic chip antenna market during the period of research study.

Moreover, growing trend of miniaturization in consumer electronics is anticipated to fuel the growth of the ceramic chip antenna market worldwide over the forecast period. Owing to small size these antennas can be easily integrated with telecommunication devices.

