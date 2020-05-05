Construction Ceramics Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2016 – 2024

Global Construction Ceramics Market: Overview

Ceramics are one of the most commonly used engineering materials. Ceramic products are composed of diverse materials, which make them suitable for varied applications including construction, electronics, and aerospace industries among others. Due to their excellent resistance to heat and chemicals, ceramics find extensive use across several industries.

Common ceramics are composed of silicates that form majority of the earth’s crust. These minerals are talc clay, silica, and feldspar. Ceramic products exhibit resistance to high temperatures, salts and acids, gases, and water based on their mineral component. Ceramics’ properties make them suitable for specific applications. Ceramic materials are used for the manufacture of products such as construction materials, electrical equipment, glass products, grinding materials, dinnerware, and heat-resistant materials.

The report studies the construction ceramics market in a ground-up manner and evaluates various facets that are important to understand the market’s progression during the forecast period. In this report, the vital market dynamics are evaluated in the past and their behavior is analyzed over the forecast period.

On the competitive front, the market study provides a pin point assessment of the current competitive structure and how it is expected to change until the end of the forecast period in 2024. The change will be reflected due to the growth trajectory of key product segments of the top industry players.

Global Construction Ceramics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for ceramic products has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Ceramic products such as cement brick, roofing, flooring, and wall tiles, glass, gypsum, and sewer pipe are increasingly being used in the construction industry.

However, the progression of the global construction ceramics market has faced several challenges. The smooth development of the market requires the implementation of improved strategies, which will translate into an increased growth rate. Although ceramics offer an array of advantages in comparison to traditional construction materials in terms of long term economic value and durability, the high initial cost of ceramics is limiting their use on a large scale.

At present, the construction industry is subject to several issues, including widespread infrastructural decay, predominantly in the industrial sector. The issues are mainly related to the fast exhaustion of construction material for re-development of concrete structures worldwide. However, the high expense involved in the re-development of these structures presents lucrative opportunities for the construction ceramics market. This is because ceramics ensures a longer lifetime and low maintenance requirements for these structures.

Global Construction Ceramics Market: Regional Overview

The broad regional segments into which the global construction ceramics market is divided are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the regional markets, Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant market for construction ceramics on account of the expanding construction sector in China and India. Globally, China is expected to present highest growth opportunities to the construction ceramics market.

Europe is expected to follow suit in terms of demand for construction ceramics.

Global Construction Ceramics Market: Competitive Overview

Some of the key companies in the global construction ceramics market include Dong Peng Porcelain, Grupo ACS, Hochtief AG, Bechtel Corporation, Shanghai Construction GRopu, Vinci S.A., Bouygues S.A., Leighton Holdings, Koch Industries Inc., Jyoti Ceramics Industries Ltd., and Saint Gobain S.A. among others.

