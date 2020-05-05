Corporate Car-sharing Market 2019 Global forecast to 2027| Alphabet, car2go, Cityhop, Communauto, eHi Auto Services Limited

The car-sharing is one name for a range of very different solutions. It can be provided by a specialized private company, by a public agency, or by an ad-hoc group as a P2P service. It can be free-floating, station-based, or intra-corporate. Corporate car sharing is a service/platform offered by organizations, companies, and corporations that offer transportation services to their employees. A company can operate a car-sharing service by hiring an external service provider or on its own. The advantages for the companies through this service include, reduces fleet management costs for the company, enable employees to stay punctual, and eliminates the requirement for a large parking lot.

The major factors driving the growth of the corporate car-sharing market are increasing smartphone and internet penetration and an increase in the cost of vehicle ownership. Further, governments around the world are increasingly putting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and environmental pollution that are encouraging players to provide car rental services, thereby supporting government initiatives. Moreover, electric vehicles are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to corporate car-sharing companies.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

Alphabet

car2go

Cityhop

Communauto inc

eHi Auto Services Limited

Enterprise CarShare

GoGet Carshare

MODO CO-OPERATIVE

The Hertz Corporation

Zipcar

A comprehensive view of the Corporate Car-sharing Market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Corporate Car-sharing Market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

The global corporate car-sharing market is segmented on the basis of offering and vehicle type. Based on offering, the market is segmented as professional service and managed service. Further, based on vehicle type the market is segmented as economy, SUV, and luxury.

Leading Corporate Car-sharing Market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Corporate Car-sharing Market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

