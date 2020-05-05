Crankcase Heater Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Manufacturers, Application, Type and Segment Forecasts

A crankcase heater is a component used in a heat pump system, chiller system, and an air-conditioning system in a compressor. It helps prevent compressor lockup and failure. Crankcase heater is also employed to prevent condensation of refrigerant in the crankcase of a compressor. Crankcase heater keeps the temperature of refrigerant higher than other coldest parts of the system. Crankcase heater exhibits various features such as corrosion resistance, zero heat loss, and efficient heating. This is expected to drive the crankcase heater market.

Crankcase heaters are used to avert refrigerant in the system to the compressor from reverse migrating back. These issues take place when a compressor is used in a low ambient temperature. For instance, the oil inside the compressor change state during the off-cycle. The cooled oil has higher tendency to entice refrigerant as the pressure difference between the vaporized refrigerant in the cycle. When the compressor is started during the next cycle, the oil in the refrigerant flows out of the compressor and toward the condenser. This would leave less oil to efficiently lubricate the compressor. The compressor would fail eventually or immediately. Thus, migration of refrigerant to the compressor’s crankcase during the off-cycle can significantly damage the compressor. This is anticipated to hamper the crankcase heater market.

Moreover, refrigerant migration causes an immediate drop in crankcase pressure can occur. This is estimated to cause the refrigerant and oil mixture to burst violently and can cause broken discharge valves. Crankcase heaters are manufactured to have a corrosion resistant and moisture-proof exterior, voltages through 600V with nominal power consumption, and high temperature silicon rubber elements with insulated lead wires.

The global crankcase heater market can be segmented based on application, material, end-use, and region. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into air conditioner, heat pumps, and refrigeration compressors. Crankcase heater is used in air conditioning (cooling) systems. For instance, R-22 has been widely used since the last few years. These heaters are installed in the compressors of ACs, chillers, and heat pump systems in order to heat oil. Based on material, the market can be divided into brass, stainless steel, and special steel. Each heater is custom-designed to fit and be used with a particular compressor. Because of the design of the heater, the oil is kept up to 30°F warmer than the system temperature, force the refrigerant to be rooted to its place. On the basis of end use, the market is spited into automotive, Industrial, commercial, and other segment. In which automotive holds major share for the crankcase heater market and also likely to drive the market in near future.

Based on region, the global crankcase heater market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold major share of the global crankcase heater market, followed by North America and Europe, during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are leading countries in the crankcase heater market. Rise in demand for crankcase heater in Asia Pacific can be ascribed to the growth in the automotive industry and rise in usage of air conditioners in the region.

Key players operating in the global crankcase heater market include Daspass Sales Corporation, BACKER BHV AB, Packard Inc., Solberg Manufacturing Inc, Alfdex, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Specific Systems, Cummins Filtration Inc, MANN+HUMMEL, Metal Textiles Corporation, and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.