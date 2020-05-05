Dimethyl Benzyl Carbinyl Acetate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Manufacturers, Application, Type and Segment Forecasts

Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is a colorless and transparent liquid. Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is solid under indoor temperature. The odor of dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate resembles flower and fruit odor. Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is mainly used in applications such as cosmetic soap and food essences. The growing demand from the food and beverages industry and the cosmetics soap industry is expected to drive the dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate market across the globe.

The flash point of dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is 96 °C and the melting point of dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is 30 °C. The boiling point of dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is 250 °C. Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate usually stored in a tightly sealed drum which is kept in a cool and dry place with a proper protection from light. Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is insoluble in water. The odor of dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate can be described as is sweet, floral, pear, green, berry, fruity rose, jasmine and powdery. Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is widely utilized in perfume compositions, primarily for soap perfumes and cosmetic fragrances. Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is usually used in rose, muguet, jasmine bases, geranium, hyacinth and other types of florals and chypre types. Dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate is typically used for imparting flavor and fragrances to soaps and food products. The application products of dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate are widely used in end-user industries such as cosmetics and food and beverages. The rapid growth in the detergent industry and the food and beverages industry is expected to drive the global dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate and other types of flavors and fragrances in the next few years. The main reason for this is the growing demand for flavors and fragrances, especially dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate, in China, India and South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand due to increasing demand for cosmetics and food and beverages from the continuously escalating population. There is a enormous market potential for cosmetics and food and beverages industries in the countries such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil. Owing to this, the demand for dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate application products is expected to grow at a notable rate in the next few years. This will finally generate a huge demand for dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate in these emergent nations. The growing food and beverages and cosmetics markets across the globe, especially in the emergent nations, are anticipated to boost the global dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate market in the next few years. In addition to this, the developed countries in North America and European region are recovering from the economic crisis. Considering this outlook, the demand dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate application products is expected to record an outstanding growth in the next few years. The major players operating in the dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate market are largely emphasizing on the developing economies for tapping their enormous market potential. These companies are installing manufacturing facilities in the developing nations to fulfill the growing demand for dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate from the food and beverages and cosmetics industries. Therefore, the global dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate market is anticipated to witness a notable growth in the next six years.

Some of the key companies operating in the global dimethyl benzyl carbinyl acetate market are M&U International, The John D. Walsh Company, Inc., Yingyang (China) Aroma Chemical Group and LLUCH ESSENCE.

