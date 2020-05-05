Dyestuff (Black Color) Market : Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

dyestuffs Market typically include dyes such as acid dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes and vat dyes. These textile dyes are used to manufacture colored textile fibers. Basic dyes, acid dyes and disperse dyes are principally used in the production of black colored nylon textile fibers. Furthermore, various types of dyes such as reactive dyes, direct dyes and vat dyes are used for dyeing nylon textile fibers for specific applications. Textile dyestuffs are used to dye different types of nylon textile fibers such as monofilament fibers, staple fibers and multifilament fibers. These dyed textile fibers are used in various end-user industries such as home textiles, apparel, automotive textiles, agricultural textiles and protective clothing. In terms of revenue, the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers was valued at USD 120.8 million in 2013 and is anticipated to reach USD 204.3 million by 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2014 to 2020. Textiletypically include dyes such as acid dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes and vat dyes. These textile dyes are used to manufacture colored textile fibers. Basic dyes, acid dyes and disperse dyes are principally used in the production of black colored nylon textile fibers. Furthermore, various types of dyes such as reactive dyes, direct dyes and vat dyes are used for dyeing nylon textile fibers for specific applications. Textile dyestuffs are used to dye different types of nylon textile fibers such as monofilament fibers, staple fibers and multifilament fibers. These dyed textile fibers are used in various end-user industries such as home textiles, apparel, automotive textiles, agricultural textiles and protective clothing. In terms of revenue, the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers was valued at USD 120.8 million in 2013 and is anticipated to reach USD 204.3 million by 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2014 to 2020.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2759

The staple fibers segment accounted for the largest share of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in 2013. The segment accounted for over 48% of the total revenue generated in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, the staple fibers segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in the next six years. Ability of nylon staple fibers to blend easily with other fibers is projected to drive their demand in the near future. Rising demand for nylon staple fibers is further expected to boost demand for dyestuff (black color) in the near future.

Apparels segment was the largest end-user segment of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in 2013. The segment accounted for over 45% of the total revenue generated in 2013 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2014 to 2020. The other end-users segment, which typically includes automotive textiles, agricultural textiles and protective clothing, is likely to be the fastest growing end-user segment of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in the next few years. Increasing demand for technical textiles from automotive and agriculture industries is expected to drive demand for dyestuff (black color) in the next few years.

The global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers is segmented based on regions. Asia Pacific represents the largest regional market for dyestuff (black color). Rising demand from industries such geotextiles is predicted to drive demand for dyestuff (black color) in the production of nylon textile fibers in Asia Pacific. RoW is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in the next few years. Rising demand from Latin America and the Middle East is estimated to drive demand for dyestuff (black color) in the manufacture of nylon textile fibers in RoW. The dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in North America and Europe is projected to record significant growth in the near future due to the slow but steady recovery of the economy in the regions.

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2759

Increasing demand for technical textiles is likely to drive demand for dyestuff (black color) in the production of nylon textile fibers in the next six years. Furthermore, demand for dyestuff (black color) in the manufacture of nylon textile fibers is expected to increase significantly in the near future due to the continuous growth in the global apparels market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials and stringent environmental regulations on the usage of synthetic dyestuff may hamper growth of the dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in the near future. Key manufacturers of dyestuff (black color) include Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Arkema SA, DuPont, Kemira, Lanxess AG, Rockwood Pigments, Inc. and Kiri Industries Ltd.