Email Archival Market 2019 – Future growth, new developments, and industry analysis Research Report

Email Archival Market Report Summary – 2019

Email archiving is the act of preserving and making searchable all email to/from an individual. Email archiving solutions capture email content either directly from the email application itself or during transport. The messages are typically then stored on magnetic disk storage and indexed to simplify future searches. In addition to simply accumulating email messages, these applications index and provide quick, searchable access to archived messages independent of the users of the system using a couple of different technical methods of implementation. The reasons a company may opt to implement an email archiving solution include protection of mission critical data, to meet retention and supervision requirements of applicable regulations, and for e-discovery purposes.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include :



Autonomy, CA, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Mimosa Systems, Symantec., Dell’s MessageOne, Google, Iron Mountain., ArcMail Technology, Barracuda Networks, Intradyn,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

On-premises Systems, Hosted Offerings and Software-as-a-service, Email Archiving Appliances,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments :

Small Enterprise, Medium-sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise,

This report studies the global market size of Email Archival in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa focuses on the consumption of Email Archival in these regions.

