FCC Catalyst Market was valued at US$ 3,319.9 Mn by 2027

The global FCC catalyst market was valued at US$ 2,445.3 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027

In terms of process, maximum middle olefins conversion and gasoline sulfur reduction segments constituted major share of the global FCC catalyst market in 2018

Based on application, the vacuum gas oil segment constituted more than 50% share of the global FCC catalyst market

In terms of region, Asia Pacific constituted more than 30% share of the global FCC catalyst market in 2018

Crude Refining Industries Drives FCC Catalyst Market

Expansion of the FCC catalyst market depends on the growth of the crude refining industry

More than 40% of FCC catalyst is employed for making maximum middle distillates

Maximum bottoms conversion is extensively manufactured from FCC catalyst. Growth in synthetic zeolites manufacturing across the globe propels the demand for FCC catalyst.

Key Driver to Boost the Demand for FCC catalyst

Growing demand for petrochemical products and synthetic zeolites to increase the demand for FCC catalyst

Rising demand for petrochemicals is expected fuel consumption of FCC catalyst in the crude oil refineries

Demand for crude blended products is estimated to increase in the next few years due to the rise in investment in industrialization

Major oil refining companies such as Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell plan to invest in new petrochemical plants in the near future

Expansion in refinery capacity may act as one of the major opportunities for the refinery catalysts, especially FCC catalyst, across the globe

Synthetic zeolites are widely used as ion-exchange beds in domestic and commercial water purification, softening, and other applications

Zeolites are used to separate molecules (only molecules of certain sizes and shapes can pass through), and as traps for molecules for analyzes

Demand for synthetic zeolites is high in countries and sub-regions such as the U.S., China, Brazil, India, and Russia & CIS. Synthetic zeolites are used in applications such as insulated windows, automobile air-conditioning, refrigerators, air brakes on trucks, and laundry detergents.

