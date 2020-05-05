Flexion Tire Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2027

Flexion Tires: Introduction

Farm mechanization and technological advancements in farming machinery are expected to boost the adoption of flexion tires

Global shift from subsistence to commercial farming to catalyze the adoption of advanced tires, such as flexion tires

Flexion tires can carry the same load at lower pressure and reduce soil compaction, which improves farm yield

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Flexion Tire Market

Increase in sale of tractors worldwide due to rise in consumption of food is driving the global flexion tire market. Demand for heavier and more powerful tractors than earlier ones are prompting the tire manufacturers to develop newer tire technologies, such as flexion tires, to carry heavier load and reduce soil compaction.

Awareness among farmers about advantages of using advanced farm tires, such as flexion tire, to improve the farm productivity is estimated to boost the global flexion tire market

Flexion tires are effective in distributing the load transferred to ground when the inflation pressure is calculated and adjusted according to the application and load. As most farmers lack technical knowledge and may not be able to correctly calculate inflation pressure, they will not benefit from flexion tires.

Flexion tire costs around 10%-15% more than the cost of a standard farm tire. Its higher price is restraining the growth of the global market.

Very High Flexion Tire to Witness Highest Demand

Very high flexion tires enable tires to carry the same load as standard radial tires at 40% lower inflation pressure. The VF tires were launched by Michelin in 2003. However, they are now being used globally in agricultural tractors and sprayers. These tires enable better ride handling, less slippage, and improved traction.

High HP Tractor to lead Global Flexion Tire Market

There is a growing preference for high HP tractors with requirement of high power and use of other machineries. High HP tractors have witnessed a rise in sales. Moreover, their higher load necessitates the use of flexion tires. Thus, the high HP tractor segment is expected to lead the global flexion tire market.

Aftermarket Segment to Hold Leading Share of Global Flexion Tire Market

The aftermarket segment is projected to hold large share of the global flexion tire market, owing to periodic replacement demand for agriculture tires due to wear and tear. Rise in the number of tractor fleets and commercial farms is boosting the replacement demand. Moreover, expansion of dealership network in developing countries and growth in awareness among consumers regarding the maintenance of flexion tires to expected to fuel the aftermarket segment. Additionally, rise in sales of tractors in African countries and Latin America, and recovery of tractor sales in Europe are factors that are estimated to propel the demand of the flexion tire as OE fitments.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Flexion Tire Market

In terms of region, the global flexion tire market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the global flexion tire market. China and India contributes around 80% to the tractor industry. Agriculture sector is vital to China and India, and governments of these countries are taking initiatives to boost the sales of tractors. Due to the availability of natural rubber in Asia, all leading tire manufacturers have their presence in the region, which further catalyzes the development and adoption of advanced tires, such as flexion tires.

