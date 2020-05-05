Healthcare CRM Market expected to reach $28.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% | Microsoft, Saleforce.Com, SugarCRM, Oracle, SAP SE, Accenture, IBM, Healthgrades, Infor

The report on “Healthcare CRM Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Healthcare CRM Market is accounted for $7.27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising focus on patient engagement, increasing demand for structured data and technological advances in the field of communication and information technology. However, high cost and difficulty of CRM implementation and threat of patient data security are restricting the market growth.

Customer relationship management (CRM) is a tool used as a strategy for managing interactions with patients and this technology aids in managing, coordinating, and automating the business processes. The implementation of information communication technologies (ICT) in the healthcare is rising at a high pace and a number of healthcare providers have been adopting CRM software solutions.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Microsoft, Saleforce.Com, Inc., SugarCRM, Oracle, SAP SE, Accenture, IBM, Healthgrades, Infor, Inc., Veeva Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Amdocs Ltd, Influence Health, Inc., NetSuite, Cerner and Talisma.

The “Global Healthcare CRM Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Healthcare CRM market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Healthcare CRM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Healthcare CRM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Healthcare CRM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Healthcare CRM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Healthcare CRM market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size

2.2 Healthcare CRM Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare CRM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare CRM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare CRM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare CRM Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare CRM Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare CRM Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare CRM Breakdown Data by End User

