High speed data recorder Market Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2027

High speed data recorder is used as alternative to the old performance limitations of recording to a computer. Its design provides high speed recording with zero fallen frames and safe recovery of data after power loss. These are used in various industries such as engineering companies, automotive industries, research labs, aerospace, life science, and others. Furthermore, they are ideal for various applications including in power train, paper mill combustion engine, belt drive, engine test, bench power plant testing and monitoring, and examination of rotating field, high voltage equipment, and others.

High speed data recorder Market – Competitive Landscape

The high speed data recorder market is highly fragmented with various players. Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments of high speed data recorders to overcome existing limits and enhance the operational efficiency.

In Feb 2019, Honeywell International, Inc., leading player in the high speed data recorder market. It has announced that signed an agreement with Curtiss-Wright Corp to develop the high speed Flight Data Recorders Cockpit and Voice Recorders. Further expected make aviation safer by supporting aircraft manufacturers, regulatory agencies, and airlines to investigate the accident causes.

In April 2019, HENSOLDT announced launch of high speed flight data recorder flight data recorder. The includes recording functions such as cockpit voice, flight data, and crash protected memory

In August 2017, Digi International announced the launch of the high speed Digi Data Logger. Further, expected to applicable for wireless temperature monitoring and tracking solution.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Founded in 1929, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, a key player in high speed data recorders market, is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina. Curtiss-Wright Corporation and its subsidiaries are global provider of product and services to defense, commercial, and power segments. The defense segment offers COTS based embedded computing board level modules, flight test equipment, integrated subsystem, aircraft data management system, flight test equipment , and weapon handling system solutions to defense market, moreover aircraft management solution commercial aerospace market. Company also provide COTS based embedded computing products to support signal processing, mission computing , sensing I/O, and communication fabric

Honeywell International, Inc.

Established in 1906, Honeywell International, Inc. is based in P New Jersey, the U.S. It is one of the leading supplier of high speed data recorders. The company offers a different type of aerospace systems, consumer and commercial products, and engineering services to various customers, from private consumers to governments and major corporations. The company operates four business units: home and building technologies (HBT), aerospace, Honeywell performance materials and technologies, and safety productivity solutions (SPS).

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Founded in 1960, Teledyne Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA United States. It provides instruments, electronic components, and communications products in Canada, Europe, Japan, and The U.S. The company also offers flow high-voltage connectors, imaging sensors, microwave components and subsystems

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1985, FLIR Systems, Inc. is based in Wilsonville, Oregon, United States and specializes in designing, manufacturing, and thermal imaging and infrared camera systems across the globe. Moreover, the company also serves to industrial, commercial, government & defense, and other sectors

OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

Established in 1962, OMEGA Engineering, Inc. is headquartered in Norwalk, The U.S. The company manufactures, design, and markets the products for measurement and control of humidity, pressure, strain, pH, level, flow, conductivity, and force. It also offers lab, power monitoring, process control, automation equipment’s as well as wireless transmitters and receivers, and sanitary sensors. The company also provide communication and connectivity devices

