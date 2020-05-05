Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Key Drive And Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2016 – 2024

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) is a complex bioactive sugar molecule present in human milk. It functions as growth substrates for particular beneficial bacteria. Due to being structurally complex and diverse, extracting or synthesizing them for use in the formula is challenging. As human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) is beneficial for microbiome and immunity, therefore, many new techniques are getting researched and developed by the key player which include extracting HMO from cow milk, practicing expensive techniques (chemically or enzymatically synthesizing) or using microbes to produce them. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) products are expensive because a large amount of human milk is to be synthesized to achieve a handful of HMO. Hence as a remedy extracting and synthesizing techniques are improving.

The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is expected to experience investments over the forecast period; the key factors that lift the market growth include the increase in application scope in infant formula and functional beverages, rapid technological advancement in the product line, rising awareness of health and increasing dairy industry. The shift in lifestyles focusing towards nutritious food is likely to lift product need. Among all applications, use in infant formula registers significant share in terms of volume for this market; this is because of the concerns related to child malnourishment and mortality all over the globe. Human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) abide prebiotic properties, ability to enhance memory & brain development as well as high nutritional content, these quality propel market demand of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO).

Although demand and necessity of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in the market can be seen broadly, many manufacturers such as Inbiose and others uses methods such as fermentation technologies, chemical and enzymatic synthesis, etc., for manufacturing human milk oligosaccharides. Among methods mentioned above chemical and enzymatic synthesis method are costly and have low raw material availability, thus restraining the market.

Regarding geography, the human milk oligosaccharides market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The human milk oligosaccharides market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to a large number of manufacturers as well as growing demand for infant formulas in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K and Spain together with the considerable growth of dairy products demand in UK and Germany made Eastern and Western Europe leading region in human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market has a limited number of the manufacturer, this led to high competitive conflict among companies, and some of the key players in this market are Elicityl SA, Medolac Laboratories, Inbiose, Glycosyn, ZuChem, Jennewein Biotechnologie, and Glycom. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is competitive, to keep their product updated and in demand, extensive research and development are practiced by the key players to come up with the cost effective technology product line, therefore due to technological advancement coupled with reduction in prices, the market is hindering entry of new entrance.

