Ink Resins Market Worth to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2027

The global ink resins market was valued at US$ 3.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled ‘Ink Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Printing ink manufacturers use ink resins as raw materials to impart significant characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include high solid content, viscosity, gloss, and improved pigment wetting.

Increased use of packaging to boost ink resins market

Packaging is an important requirement of all products. It protects products from a variety of factors such as incorrect handling and harsh environments. Attractive packaging also plays an important role in the sale of products. Good packaging can positively influence a consumer’s purchasing decision. Manufacturers and consumers have started realizing these benefits of packaging.

As a result, the global packaging industry has been expanding at a considerable pace over the last few years. All types of packaging require printing inks, while all printing inks require ink resins as one of the raw materials. Thus, growth of the packaging industry is expected to drive the global ink resins market during the forecast period.

Digitization trend to negatively affect ink resins market

Digitization can be defined as the development of pictures and texts in the digital form. The process of digitization started with the development of computers, mobile phones, and Internet. Several textbooks, novels, and illustrative books are currently available on the Internet. Even marketing campaigns at present require printed material in less amounts, as part of those campaigns can be conducted online. The trend of e-commerce is growing at a rapid pace across the world and this has hampered several industries including the publication & commercial printing industry. This, in turn, is likely to restrain the global ink resins market during the forecast period.

