Methyl Red Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2023

Methyl red, which is also known as, C.I. Acid Red 2, is a chemical indicator dye, which turns red when it reacts with acidic solutions. Methyl red also called as an azo dye, is dark red and is found as a crystalline powder. Methyl red is one of the most popular pH indicators used to test pH of various chemical reactions. The indicator turns red under pH 4.4 and yellow over pH 6.2 and turns orange when the pH is in between the two values. Methyl red is soluble in water and in ethanol and has to be stored at room temperature. In addition, methyl red is soluble in hot acetone, benzene, acetic acid, chloroform, lipids and alcohol. The indicator is slightly soluble in petroleum ether. On combustion methyl red forms carbon oxides and nitrogen oxides.

Methyl red is primarily used as an indicator in various chemical reactions. In addition, methyl red is employed in order to check the pH of a variety of chemical solutions. Methyl red is used in the field of microbiology and biotechnology in the Methyl-Red-Voges-Proskauer test. The test is utilized in order to classify the various types of bacteria that produce acids that are stable through the process of mixed acid fermentation of glucose. A few of the methyl red positive type of bacteria include proteus vulgaris and Escherichia coli. Some of the methyl red negative type of bacteria includes enterobacter aerogenes and serratia marcescens.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7817

The key driver for the methyl red market is its use in the field of microbiological and biotechnological research. The growth in the biotechnology and microbiology field is expected to be very high over the next few years. The biotechnology market has been growing at a very fast rate especially in emerging regions like India and China. The microbiology industry has been growing owing to is use in various sectors including food, beverages, pharmaceutical and chemical among others. Biotechnology focuses on three sectors including healthcare, energy & industrial and agriculture. Owing to the rapid growth in these two sectors, the market for methyl red is likely to increase over the next two years. Additionally, the increase in the number of various research and development activities by various companies is anticipated to boost the market for methyl red during the projected period. The growth in the global chemical industry and the number of research labs worldwide is anticipated to propel the market for methyl red in the near future.

The key regions present in the methyl red market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). The demand for methyl red is high in various countries including the U.S, Germany, Japan and China. This is owing to the tremendous growth in the research and development activities in these countries. The chemical industry has been growing at a rapid pace in the Asia Pacific region especially in China. This is anticipated to boost the market for methyl red over the next few years. In addition, the biotechnology sector in India has been rising at a very fast pace owing to the growth in the bio-pharmaceutical industry in India. This in turn is anticipated to drive the market for methyl red over the projected period.

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7817

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.