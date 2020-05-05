Mycotoxin Testing Market is Rapidly Increasing I Top companies in Current Competition are ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific and Intertek Group plc

The Mycotoxin Testing Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Mycotoxin Testing market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Mycotoxin is a toxic compounds contaminating a wide range of plants such as crop and fruits. These contaminated crops are toxic to humans and animals consumption and hence, a major health issue for the consumer. Mycotoxin are cancer genic, mutagenic, teratogenic and immunosuppressive, depending on specific substances and concentration. The primary source for mycotoxin entering the food chain is cereals, although many other food items such as fruits and nuts also get contaminated with mycotoxin as well. The most common and problematic mycotoxin leading to health issues include aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON/vomitoxin), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2 and zearalenone (F-2). More than 100 countries globally have established regulations for mycotoxin in food and feed to ensure food and feed safety. Consequently, reliable and efficient mycotoxin testing solutions are paramount. Mycotoxin testing is needed to take place at every step in the food supply chain.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Mycotoxin Testing market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. ALS Limited

2. AsureQuality

3. Bureau Veritas

4. Eurofins Scientific

5. Intertek Group plc

6. Microbac

7. NEOGEN CORPORATION

8. Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

9. SGS

10. Symbio Laboratories

The global mycotoxin testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology and application. Based on test type the global mycotoxin testing is divided into, aflatoxin, ochratoxin, fusarium, patulin and others. Likewise, on the basis of technology the market is categorized into, chromatography, spectroscopy, ELISA and others. On the basis of application, the global mycotoxin testing market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals, grains & pulses, meat & poultry, processed food and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Mycotoxin Testing industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Mycotoxin Testing Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Mycotoxin Testing market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

