Opioids Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allergan Plc, Pfizer Inc.

Opioids are drugs that act on the nervous system, relieving pain and are mainly prescribed medicines for treating moderate to severe chronic disease. These analgesics are used to manage pain among the cancer patients and treat severe constant pain in patients suffering from terminal illness. The Opioids market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing incidence of orthopedic diseases, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer etc., rise in disposable income and surge in geriatric population. Nevertheless, emerging market of cannabis and legalization of the same is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Opioids Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Opioids market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Application and geography. The global Opioids market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Opioids market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Opioids market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. Based on Product the market is segmented into Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Hydrocodone. Based on Application the market is segmented into Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Opioids market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Opioids market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Opioids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Opioids market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Opioids Market – By Product

1.3.2 Opioids Market – By Application

1.3.3 Opioids Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OPIOIDS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. OPIOIDS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. OPIOIDS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. OPIOIDS – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. OPIOIDS – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

