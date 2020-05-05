Organic Cashew Nuts Market To Register High Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2027

Organic cashew nuts are the nuts which are rich in protein, dietary fiber, and antioxidants and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and moderate amounts of polyunsaturated fats, these essential fatty acids increase good HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol and lower harmful LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol in the blood. Organic cashew nuts contain less fat than regular (non-organic) cashew nuts. Organic cashew nuts are rich in various essential minerals like calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc and phosphorus. Organic cashew nuts are also rich in vitamins such as vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K.

Raw organic cashew nuts are an excellent source of oleic acid, which is healthy fat found in olive oil, intake of oleic acid supports heart health. It helps in preventing the risk for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. The numerous health attributes of organic cashew nuts have been leading factors responsible for their growing popularity and increased consumption for organic cashew nuts market globally.

Organic Cashew Nuts market can be segmented by usage, form, distribution channel and by regions. Based on usage, organic cashew nuts are segmented into confectionaries, dairy products, bakery products, snacks & bars, desserts, cereals, and beverages.

By forms, organic cashew nuts are segmented into whole, powder, paste, roasted and splits.

Based upon distribution channel, organic cashew nuts market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, and retailers. Expansion of retail chain format on a global level has contributed significantly to the growth of supermarket/hypermarket over the forecast period.

By geographic market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. In regional segments, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness high growth in the organic cashew nuts market owing to increasing disposable income in the region and the rising health consciousness. Viet Nam is the global leader followed by Nigeria, India, Côted, Ivoire. The consumers are shifting their preference towards organic cashew nuts as it consists of various nutritional values.

Organic cashew nuts are anticipated to witness continuous growth over the forecast period. The growth of organic cashew nuts market is driven by rising demand for convenient foods, and ready-to-eat snacks have fueled the market globally. Availability of various flavors including smoky, salted, butter, pepper has driven the sales of organic cashew nuts. Consumers are increasingly embracing the vegan lifestyle and opting for healthy substitutes for dairy, meat and another conventional source of protein. Vegan perceives vegan diet which is healthier than a meat-based one. Consumers are replacing traditional sources of protein like plant-based alternatives, red meat, they are shifting towards the consumption of protein-rich nuts, which has emerged as a feasible option.

Other factors attributable to the high growth includes a rise in per-capita health expenditure, increasing number of working women, growth in middle-class population and rapid urbanization. The presence of various natural ingredients in organic cashew nuts with growing awareness regarding health benefits contributed significantly to its volume growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Organic Cashew Nuts market include Ajanta Industries, Achal Cashew nuts, Agrocel Industries, ALIEN GREEN, BATA FOOD, Cascade Agroindustrial S.A., CBL Natural Foods (PVT) LTD., DIVINE FOODS, Delphi Organic, Aryan International, Tierra Farm and others. Organic Cashew Nuts market is investing in R&D activities to boost the functional profile of Organic Cashew Nuts. Companies are also focusing on building an efficient supply chain to ensure wide availability of Organic Cashew Nuts in the market.

